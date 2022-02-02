AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2022--
Tricentis, the world’s #1 testing platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications, announced today the release of a new study entitled, ‘The Total Economic Impact™ of SAP Application Testing Solutions by Tricentis.’ The data, collected by Forrester Consulting Services, found that SAP application testing solutions by Tricentis yielded an average of 334% return on investment (ROI) and delivered significant organizational benefits totaling upward of $7.8 million over three years among the customers included in the study. The payback period for those customer investments was less than six months. Additionally, SAP application testing solutions by Tricentis produced a wide variety of benefits that enabled organizations to achieve meaningful digital transformation.
After having invested in SAP application testing solutions by Tricentis, customers noted reduced testing costs and faster software releases. Those organizations reduced the scope of their testing, automated both functional and performance testing processes, and improved the productivity of end users by releasing updated software more frequently. Additionally, customers experienced smoother transitions from on-premises deployments of SAP to cloud-based SAP S/4HANA deployments by accelerating their SAP application testing practices.
Key Findings:
Businesses using SAP Solution Extensions that were interviewed by Forrester achieved significant improvements across their organizations, including:
- 67% reduction in application time-to-release
- 78% reduction in production errors
- 84% reduction in test scopes
- 99% reduction in performance test maintenance costs
- 90% reduction in hypercare costs
Furthermore, the implementation of automated application testing enabled application developers and the broader IT organization to accelerate their company’s digital transformation journey. By delivering applications that improve process efficiency and business productivity, companies were able to adapt and respond to changes faster and with more meaningful impact.
“Tricentis embarked on a strategic partnership with SAP in 2020 to deliver SAP Solution Extensions in response to a growing need for organizations to have automated testing solutions for their mission-critical SAP applications and migration to the cloud,” said VJ Kumar, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at Tricentis. “Today, our solutions are continuing to deliver tremendous value as evidenced by this latest research from Forrester Consulting. Together, SAP and Tricentis are enabling customers to significantly reduce testing costs and accelerate software release cycles.”
To learn more about how automated application testing can assist with digital transformation, register for the webinar featuring Forrester consultant, Nick Mayberry. Learn more about the survey findings and download the full report at https://www.tricentis.com/resources/forrester-total-economic-impact-sap-testing-solutions/.
