Tricon Residential Inc. (“Tricon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on June 22, 2022 (the “Meeting”). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company’s information circular dated May 10, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
David Berman
215,211,317
98.86
%
2,483,559
1.14
%
J. Michael Knowlton
215,383,973
98.94
%
2,310,902
1.06
%
Peter D. Sacks
213,131,949
97.90
%
4,562,926
2.10
%
Siân M. Matthews
211,083,715
96.96
%
6,611,160
3.04
%
Ira Gluskin
217,530,618
99.93
%
164,257
0.07
%
Camille Douglas
217,577,413
99.95
%
117,462
0.05
%
Frank Cohen
216,149,341
99.29
%
1,545,535
0.71
%
Renee L. Glover
217,624,757
99.97
%
70,118
0.03
%
Gary Berman
217,050,387
99.70
%
644,488
0.30
%
Geoff Matus
216,719,992
99.55
%
974,883
0.45
%
In addition, Tricon reports that the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tricon’s auditor, and the resolution to continue, amend and restate Tricon’s shareholder rights plan, were approved by the affirmative vote of 99.90% and 95.02%, respectively, of the votes represented at the Meeting.
The Company’s full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.
About Tricon Residential Inc.
Tricon Residential Inc. is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 39,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada with a primary focus on the U.S. Sun Belt. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our residents and local communities underpins Tricon’s culture and business philosophy. We strive to continuously improve the resident experience through our technology-enabled operating platform and innovative approach to rental housing. At Tricon Residential, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life’s potential. For more information, visit www.triconresidential.com.
