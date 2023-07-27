BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2023--

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

TriMas Highlights

  • Increased second quarter net sales in TriMas Specialty Products and TriMas Aerospace groups by 33.7% and 26.2%, respectively, while maintaining strong order backlogs in both groups
  • Achieved three sequential months of strengthening order backlogs during second quarter within TriMas Packaging group, although overall market demand recovery not yet at previously anticipated levels
  • Reduced net outstanding shares through six months by 0.7%, as a result of repurchasing more than 450,000 shares of common stock
  • Published updated Sustainability Report highlighting progress achieved in 2022

Second Quarter 2023

TriMas reported second quarter 2023 net sales of $233.2 million, a decrease of 1.9% compared to $237.7 million in second quarter 2022, as organic growth in the TriMas Specialty Products and TriMas Aerospace groups, and acquisition-related sales, were more than offset by lower market demand for TriMas Packaging dispenser and closure products used in personal care, food and industrial applications. The Company reported operating profit of $20.1 million in second quarter 2023, compared to $29.9 million in second quarter 2022. Adjusting for Special Items (1), second quarter 2023 adjusted operating profit was $27.3 million, compared to $32.1 million in the prior year period, primarily as a result of the impact of lower volumes within TriMas Packaging.

The Company reported second quarter 2023 net income of $11.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $19.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in second quarter 2022, and $4.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in first quarter 2023. Adjusting for Special Items (1), second quarter 2023 adjusted net income (2) was $17.5 million, compared to $21.8 million in second quarter 2022, primarily as a result of lower operating profit in second quarter 2023. Second quarter 2023 adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) was $0.50, compared to $0.60 in the prior year period, and $0.30 in first quarter 2023.

"We delivered strong performance within our TriMas Specialty Products group, as we continued to leverage our previous manufacturing improvements, coupled with a robust U.S. industrial market and a renewed focus on locally manufactured sourcing," said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we still have meaningful opportunities to improve within our TriMas Aerospace group, we are beginning to experience the positive effects of bringing supply, labor and production into better synchronization with the demand recovery within the aerospace end market. Given the actions taken by our dedicated TriMas Aerospace team members, we anticipate our performance will continue to improve, positioning us well for 2024."

"Within our TriMas Packaging group, we have experienced three sequential months of backlog improvement, which is typically a positive indicator of the beginning of a market recovery. While we are encouraged, order rates have not increased to the level assumed in our planning models earlier this year. We continue to believe the packaging market softness primarily relates to certain customers’ overstock positions, cautious purchasing behaviors and lingering consumer inflationary concerns. In response to these challenges, we have taken actions to streamline our manufacturing footprint, and accelerated purchasing and other cost savings initiatives to better position the TriMas Packaging group for 2024," Amato concluded.

Financial Position

During the first six months of 2023, the Company paid cash of $71.8 million for acquisitions and repurchased 451,882 shares of its outstanding common stock for $13.1 million. TriMas also paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of TriMas Corporation stock on March 9, 2023, and May 11, 2023, as well as declared a $0.04 per share dividend to be payable on August 10, 2023.

TriMas ended second quarter 2023 with $41.9 million of cash on hand, $253.4 million of cash and available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, and a net leverage ratio of 2.6x as defined in the Company's credit agreement. The Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and remains committed to utilizing cash generated to invest in its businesses, manage debt levels, return capital to shareholders through both share buybacks and dividends, and make programmatic bolt-on acquisitions. TriMas reported total debt of $417.0 million and Net Debt (3) of $375.1 million as of June 30, 2023.

The Company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $16.5 million for second quarter 2023, compared to $22.0 million in second quarter 2022. As a result, the Company reported Free Cash Flow (4) of $11.0 million for second quarter 2023, compared to $15.5 million in second quarter 2022. Please see Appendix I for further details.

Second Quarter Segment Results

TriMas Packaging group's net sales for the second quarter were $117.3 million, a decrease of 20.9% compared to the year ago period, as sales from the recent acquisition were more than offset by lower market demand, as anticipated, primarily for dispensers and closures used in personal care, food and industrial applications. Second quarter operating profit and the related margin percentage declined, primarily as a result of lower sales levels and the related under-absorption of fixed costs. The Company continues to actively engage with its customers to better evaluate longer-term demand requirements and take appropriate actions to implement cost savings initiatives.

TriMas Aerospace group's net sales for the second quarter were $59.8 million, an increase of 26.2% compared to the year ago period, primarily driven by increased aerospace production demand and acquisition-related sales. Second quarter operating profit increased, while the related margin decreased slightly. Although showing sequential improvement compared to first quarter 2023, margins continue to be impacted by a temporary imbalance between supply and production due to the accelerated rate of demand recovery in the aerospace and defense end markets. In addition, the Company completed the acquisition of Weldmac Manufacturing Company, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, complex metal fabricated components and assemblies for the aerospace, defense and industrial end markets, during the second quarter.

TriMas Specialty Products group's net sales were $56.1 million, an increase of 33.7% compared to the year ago period, primarily due to higher demand for packaged gas steel cylinders used in construction and HVAC applications, as well as increased sales of stationary power generation and compressor units, as demand for locally-provided products has increased in certain U.S. industrial markets. Second quarter operating profit increased, and the related margin was at a record quarterly level of 21.6%, as a result of prior operational excellence actions, combined with a robust demand environment.

Outlook

As a result of what appears to be a more gradual demand recovery than originally modeled within the packaging end markets where TriMas participates, the Company is revising its full year 2023 outlook provided on February 23, 2023. The Company is now expecting to generate full year 2023 adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) in the range of $1.80 to $1.95, based on revised consolidated sales growth of 5% to 10% compared to 2022. In addition, the Company continues to target its full year 2023 Free Cash Flow (4) to be greater than 100% of net income.

"While our second quarter adjusted EPS results were in line with expectations, the rate of demand recovery and orders in TriMas Packaging have not materialized to the levels our planning models were originally based upon. While we believe certain customers have progressed in working through overstocked positions, some are taking advantage of shorter lead times and maintaining reduced inventory levels, rather than opting for a larger pipeline fill. We will continue to take the appropriate steps within TriMas Packaging to optimize our cost structure, positioning us well to capitalize on operating leverage gains in 2024 and beyond," commented Amato.

The above outlook includes the impact of all announced acquisitions. All of the above amounts considered as 2023 guidance are after adjusting for any current or future amounts that may be considered Special Items, and in the case of adjusted diluted earnings per share, acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense for deals that have not yet been consummated. The inability to predict the amount and timing of the impacts of these Special Items makes a detailed reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures impracticable. (1)

Conference Call Information

TriMas will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call today, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET. To participate via phone, please dial (877) 407-0890 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (201) 389-0918 (outside the U.S. and Canada), and ask to be connected to the TriMas Corporation second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast via the TriMas website at www.trimascorp.com, under the "Investors" section, with an accompanying slide presentation. A replay of the conference call will be available on the TriMas website or by dialing (877) 660-6853 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (201) 612-7415 (outside the U.S. and Canada) with a meeting ID of 13739841, beginning July 27, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET through August 8, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this release, certain non-GAAP financial measures are used. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure may be found in Appendix I at the end of this release. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors by helping them identify underlying trends in the Company’s businesses and facilitating comparisons of performance with prior and future periods and to the Company’s peers. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided only for the expected impact of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets for completed acquisitions, as the Company is unable to provide estimates of future Special Items (1) or amortization from future acquisitions without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the financial impact of such items impacting comparability and the periods in which such items may be recognized. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Additional information is available at www.trimascorp.com under the “Investors” section.

(1)

Appendix I details certain costs, expenses and other amounts or charges, collectively described as "Special Items," that are included in the determination of net income, earnings per share and/or cash flows from operating activities under GAAP, but that management believes should be separately considered when evaluating the quality of the Company’s core operating results, given they may not reflect the ongoing activities of the business.

(2)

The Company defines adjusted diluted earnings per share as net income (per GAAP), plus or minus the after-tax impact of Special Items (2), plus the after-tax impact of non-cash acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense. While the acquisition-related intangible assets aid in the Company’s revenue generation, the Company adjusts for the non-cash amortization expense because the Company believes it (i) enhances management’s and investors’ ability to analyze underlying business performance, (ii) facilitates comparisons of financial results over multiple periods, and (iii) provides more relevant comparisons of financial results with the results of other companies as the amortization expense associated with these assets may fluctuate significantly from period to period based on the timing, size, nature, and number of acquisitions.

(3)

The Company defines Net Debt as Total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents. Please see Appendix I for additional details.

(4)

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Provided by/Used for Operating Activities, excluding the cash impact of Special Items, less Capital Expenditures. Please see Appendix I for additional details.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

TriMas Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

June 30,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

Assets

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

41,900

 

$

112,090

Receivables, net

 

 

164,800

 

 

132,370

Inventories

 

 

182,520

 

 

163,360

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

20,720

 

 

14,840

Total current assets

 

 

409,940

 

 

422,660

Property and equipment, net

 

 

318,630

 

 

277,750

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

44,620

 

 

47,280

Goodwill

 

 

362,800

 

 

339,810

Other intangibles, net

 

 

190,680

 

 

188,110

Deferred income taxes

 

 

8,800

 

 

9,400

Other assets

 

 

20,890

 

 

19,990

Total assets

 

$

1,356,360

 

$

1,305,000

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

83,780

 

$

85,210

Accrued liabilities

 

 

58,930

 

 

46,660

Lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

8,910

 

 

8,280

Total current liabilities

 

 

151,620

 

 

140,150

Long-term debt, net

 

 

417,020

 

 

394,730

Lease liabilities

 

 

39,850

 

 

41,010

Deferred income taxes

 

 

26,880

 

 

20,940

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

58,630

 

 

56,340

Total liabilities

 

 

694,000

 

 

653,170

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

662,360

 

 

651,830

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

1,356,360

 

$

1,305,000

TriMas Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three months ended

 June 30,

 

Six months ended

 June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net sales

 

$

233,190

 

 

$

237,680

 

 

$

448,650

 

 

$

461,990

 

Cost of sales

 

 

(178,660

)

 

 

(177,000

)

 

 

(346,430

)

 

 

(347,600

)

Gross profit

 

 

54,530

 

 

 

60,680

 

 

 

102,220

 

 

 

114,390

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

(34,470

)

 

 

(30,810

)

 

 

(72,170

)

 

 

(62,590

)

Operating profit

 

 

20,060

 

 

 

29,870

 

 

 

30,050

 

 

 

51,800

 

Other expense, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(3,970

)

 

 

(3,500

)

 

 

(7,670

)

 

 

(6,910

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

160

 

 

 

270

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

(10

)

Other expense, net

 

 

(3,810

)

 

 

(3,230

)

 

 

(7,580

)

 

 

(6,920

)

Income before income tax expense

 

 

16,250

 

 

 

26,640

 

 

 

22,470

 

 

 

44,880

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(5,230

)

 

 

(6,780

)

 

 

(6,540

)

 

 

(10,850

)

Net income

 

$

11,020

 

 

$

19,860

 

 

$

15,930

 

 

$

34,030

 

Basic earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.80

 

Weighted average common shares—basic

 

 

41,462,452

 

 

 

42,297,525

 

 

 

41,503,039

 

 

 

42,548,366

 

Diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.80

 

Weighted average common shares—diluted

 

 

41,645,184

 

 

 

42,481,199

 

 

 

41,723,611

 

 

 

42,795,446

 

TriMas Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Six months ended

 June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

15,930

 

 

$

34,030

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisition impact:

 

 

 

 

Loss on dispositions of assets

 

 

50

 

 

 

210

 

Depreciation

 

 

20,540

 

 

 

17,150

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

9,200

 

 

 

10,040

 

Amortization of debt issue costs

 

 

460

 

 

 

450

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

3,420

 

 

 

3,320

 

Non-cash compensation expense

 

 

6,180

 

 

 

5,300

 

Increase in receivables

 

 

(20,050

)

 

 

(29,430

)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

 

 

2,500

 

 

 

(7,940

)

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

1,210

 

 

 

790

 

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(14,060

)

 

 

(8,870

)

Other operating activities

 

 

810

 

 

 

2,640

 

Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisition impact

 

 

26,190

 

 

 

27,690

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(24,930

)

 

 

(21,720

)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

(71,840

)

 

 

(64,100

)

Net proceeds from disposition of property and equipment

 

 

250

 

 

 

110

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

 

(96,520

)

 

 

(85,710

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities

 

 

59,410

 

 

 

12,000

 

Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities

 

 

(37,180

)

 

 

(12,000

)

Payments to purchase common stock

 

 

(13,090

)

 

 

(27,890

)

Shares surrendered upon exercise and vesting of equity awards to cover taxes

 

 

(2,590

)

 

 

(2,280

)

Dividends paid

 

 

(3,340

)

 

 

(3,460

)

Other financing activities

 

 

(3,070

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

 

 

140

 

 

 

(33,630

)

Cash and Cash Equivalents:

 

 

 

 

Decrease for the period

 

 

(70,190

)

 

 

(91,650

)

At beginning of period

 

 

112,090

 

 

 

140,740

 

At end of period

 

$

41,900

 

 

$

49,090

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

7,050

 

 

$

6,330

 

Cash paid for taxes

 

$

8,120

 

 

$

1,120

 

Appendix I

 

TriMas Corporation

Additional Information Regarding Special Items Impacting

Reported GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Three months ended

 June 30,

 

Six months ended

 June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Packaging

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

117,320

 

 

$

148,350

 

 

$

233,540

 

 

$

286,840

 

Operating profit

 

$

17,280

 

 

$

27,800

 

 

$

31,670

 

 

$

49,130

 

Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase accounting costs

 

 

400

 

 

 

280

 

 

 

800

 

 

 

760

 

Business restructuring and severance costs

 

 

4,260

 

 

 

1,150

 

 

 

4,710

 

 

 

3,120

 

Adjusted operating profit

 

$

21,940

 

 

$

29,230

 

 

$

37,180

 

 

$

53,010

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aerospace

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

59,800

 

 

$

47,390

 

 

$

109,790

 

 

$

91,910

 

Operating profit

 

$

2,630

 

 

$

2,750

 

 

$

4,060

 

 

$

4,590

 

Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase accounting costs

 

 

800

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

800

 

 

 

400

 

Business restructuring and severance costs

 

 

290

 

 

 

360

 

 

 

290

 

 

 

690

 

Adjusted operating profit

 

$

3,720

 

 

$

3,270

 

 

$

5,150

 

 

$

5,680

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Specialty Products

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

56,070

 

 

$

41,940

 

 

$

105,320

 

 

$

83,240

 

Operating profit

 

$

12,100

 

 

$

6,770

 

 

$

21,850

 

 

$

14,010

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

$

(11,950

)

 

$

(7,450

)

 

$

(27,530

)

 

$

(15,930

)

Special Items to consider in evaluating operating loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

M&A diligence and transaction costs

 

 

1,210

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

2,410

 

 

 

1,150

 

Business restructuring and severance costs

 

 

280

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

3,760

 

 

 

450

 

Adjusted operating loss

 

$

(10,460

)

 

$

(7,130

)

 

$

(21,360

)

 

$

(14,330

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

233,190

 

 

$

237,680

 

 

$

448,650

 

 

$

461,990

 

Operating profit

 

$

20,060

 

 

$

29,870

 

 

$

30,050

 

 

$

51,800

 

Total Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit

 

 

7,240

 

 

 

2,270

 

 

 

12,770

 

 

 

6,570

 

Adjusted operating profit

 

$

27,300

 

 

$

32,140

 

 

$

42,820

 

 

$

58,370

 

Appendix I

 

TriMas Corporation

Additional Information Regarding Special Items Impacting

Reported GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three months ended

 June 30,

 

Six months ended

 June 30,

 

Three

months

ended

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

Net income, as reported

 

$

11,020

 

 

$

19,860

 

 

$

15,930

 

 

$

34,030

 

 

$

4,910

 

Special Items to consider in evaluating quality of net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business restructuring and severance costs

 

 

4,830

 

 

 

1,590

 

 

 

8,760

 

 

 

4,410

 

 

 

3,930

 

Purchase accounting costs

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

440

 

 

 

1,600

 

 

 

1,160

 

 

 

400

 

M&A diligence and transaction costs

 

 

1,210

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

2,410

 

 

 

1,150

 

 

 

1,200

 

Defined benefit pension plan settlement charge

 

 

640

 

 

 

 

 

 

640

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect of Special Items (1)

 

 

(1,360

)

 

 

(330

)

 

 

(2,800

)

 

 

(1,380

)

 

 

(1,440

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

17,540

 

 

$

21,800

 

 

$

26,540

 

 

$

39,370

 

 

$

9,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 June 30,

 

Six months ended

 June 30,

 

Three

months

ended

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

Diluted earnings per share, as reported

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.12

 

Special Items to consider in evaluating quality of EPS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business restructuring and severance costs

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.09

 

Purchase accounting costs

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.01

 

M&A diligence and transaction costs

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

Defined benefit pension plan settlement charge

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect of Special Items (1)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.03

)

Pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.11

 

Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.03

)

Adjusted diluted EPS

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

$

0.30

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding

 

 

41,645,184

 

 

 

42,481,199

 

 

 

41,723,611

 

 

 

42,795,446

 

 

 

41,802,037

 

(1)

Income tax effect of Special Items and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is calculated on an item-by-item basis, utilizing the statutory income tax rate in the jurisdiction where the Special Item or amortization occurred. For the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the three months ended March 31, 2023, the income tax effect on the cumulative Special Items varied from the tax rate inherent in the Company's reported GAAP results, primarily as a result of certain discrete items that occurred during the period for GAAP reporting purposes.

Appendix I

 

TriMas Corporation

Additional Information Regarding Special Items Impacting

Reported GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

As

reported

 

Special

Items

 

As

adjusted

 

As

reported

 

Special

Items

 

As

adjusted

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

16,500

 

 

$

4,610

 

$

21,110

 

 

$

22,020

 

 

$

3,260

 

$

25,280

 

Less: Capital expenditures

 

 

(10,140

)

 

 

 

 

(10,140

)

 

 

(9,830

)

 

 

 

 

(9,830

)

Free Cash Flow

 

 

6,360

 

 

 

4,610

 

 

10,970

 

 

 

12,190

 

 

 

3,260

 

 

15,450

 

Net income

 

 

11,020

 

 

 

6,520

 

 

17,540

 

 

 

19,860

 

 

 

1,940

 

 

21,800

 

Free Cash Flow as a percentage of net income

 

 

58

%

 

 

 

 

63

%

 

 

61

%

 

 

 

 

71

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

As

reported

 

Special

Items

 

As

adjusted

 

As

reported

 

Special

Items

 

As

adjusted

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

26,190

 

 

$

6,640

 

$

32,830

 

 

$

27,690

 

 

$

7,570

 

$

35,260

 

Less: Capital expenditures

 

 

(24,930

)

 

 

 

 

(24,930

)

 

 

(21,720

)

 

 

 

 

(21,720

)

Free Cash Flow

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

6,640

 

 

7,900

 

 

 

5,970

 

 

 

7,570

 

 

13,540

 

Net income

 

 

15,930

 

 

 

10,610

 

 

26,540

 

 

 

34,030

 

 

 

5,340

 

 

39,370

 

Free Cash Flow as a percentage of net income

 

 

8

%

 

 

 

 

30

%

 

 

18

%

 

 

 

 

34

%

 

 

June 30,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

 

June 30,

2022

Long-term debt, net

 

$

417,020

 

$

394,730

 

$

394,270

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

41,900

 

 

112,090

 

 

49,090

Net Debt

 

$

375,120

 

$

282,640

 

$

345,180

Appendix I

 

TriMas Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forecasted Diluted Earnings Per Share Guidance

(Unaudited - dollars per share)

 

 

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

 

Low

 

High

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

 

$

1.21

 

 

$

1.36

 

Pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1)

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

0.44

 

Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

(0.11

)

 

 

(0.11

)

Impact of Special Items (2)

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.26

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

1.95

 

(1)

These amounts relate to acquisitions completed as of July 27, 2023. The Company is unable to provide forward-looking estimates of future acquisitions, if any, that have not yet been consummated.

(2)

The Company is unable to provide forward-looking estimates of Special Items without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the financial impact of such items and the periods in which such items may be recognized. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727107932/en/

