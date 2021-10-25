WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2021--
Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, introduces a full offering of commercialization services for medical technology (MedTech) companies with the launch of their new MedTech Center of Excellence. Trinity has a been working with MedTech companies since its inception more than 25 years ago, but this new Center of Excellence formalizes its offerings to this sector of the life sciences industry.
“Medical technology companies are at an inflection point in the market right now. COVID has forced them to pivot away from just being face-to-face sales driven and embrace data and other forms of engagement with customers,” said Kevin Stockton, Managing Director and Leader, MedTech Center of Excellence, Trinity Life Sciences. “Our job will be helping manufacturers move from a features-and-benefit play to one of outlining economic value – better outcomes and better experiences for patients. MedTech organizations that can do that will be the most successful in a post-COVID environment.”
Trinity offers MedTech companies services across the commercial spectrum including:
- Early commercialization
- Opportunity assessment
- Business development work/mergers & acquisitions
- Marketing strategy
- Sales force strategy
Trinity is hosting a webinar on October 28 at 1 p.m. ET entitled MedTech in the Post-COVID World: Where Do We Go from Here that will be presented by Mr. Stockton and Paul O’Mahoney, MD, with special guest Adrienne Lovink, Managing Director, Real World Evidence at Trinity. Topics include:
- What happened before, during and after COVID in the MedTech industry?
- How did best practice companies/brands address challenges?
- What are the best practice companies/brands doing to address the “new normal” post-COVID?
Media interested in attending the webinar can contact Elizabeth Marshall, emarshall@trinitylifesciences.com.
About Trinity Life Sciences
Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.
