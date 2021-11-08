NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) _ TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $1 million.
The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.
The travel website operator posted revenue of $303 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.7 million.
