Battery energy storage is a crucial component of the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. As the demand for battery safety and local manufacturing increases, TROES, a leading energy storage solutions provider, is proud to announce its latest project in the Great Plains region of the US mainland, which sets new industry standards for safety and reliability.
TROES' cutting-edge battery energy storage system is a remarkable achievement, combining key industry standards in one package. The system is NFPA 855 compliant, Trade Agreement Act (TAA) qualified, and features an Intelligent NFPA 69 compliant explosion prevention system, developed by Pacific Northwest National Labs (PNNL) and American Fire Technologies (AFT).
The NFPA 855 compliance ensures that TROES' energy storage system is designed and installed in a safe and efficient manner, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries. The TAA qualification requires that products be manufactured or "substantially transformed" in the United States or in designated countries that have free trade agreements with the US, supporting local jobs and meeting high-quality standards.
One of the standout features of TROES' energy storage system is its Intelligent NFPA 69 compliant explosion prevention system, which is specifically designed to prevent and mitigate explosions in energy storage systems. This cutting-edge technology demonstrates TROES' commitment to safety and reliability, and sets a new standard in the industry.
"TROES is proud to set new industry standards with our innovative battery energy storage system," said Vienna Zhou, CEO & Founder of TROES. "We are dedicated to advancing the industry and making energy storage safer and more efficient than ever before."
TROES' latest project in the Great Plains region of the US mainland not only meets stringent safety and manufacturing standards, but also supports the localization of manufacturing supply chains, in line with the US government's initiatives. By combining advanced technology with local production, TROES is leading the way in driving the energy storage industry forward.
About TROES:
TROES is a leading provider of battery energy storage solutions, dedicated to advancing the industry and supporting the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. TROES' cutting-edge technology, combined with local manufacturing, sets new industry standards for safety, reliability, and efficiency. For more information, visit https://troescorp.com
Note: NFPA refers to the National Fire Protection Association, PNNL refers to the Pacific Northwest National Labs, and AFT refers to American Fire Technologies.
