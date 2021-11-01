TRON's First GameFi Project WIN NFT HORSE Will Launch Its First IGO with Binance

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2021--
Justin Sun, once promised to go all-in on GameFi, is now back in the limelight with WIN NFT HORSE.
On October 31, WIN NFT HORSE announced on Twitter that they would launch the first IGO in a collaboration with Biance NFT through blind box sales. In the following 3 weeks there will be an intensive marketing campaign focused on the growth of community.
WIN NFT HORSE is known as a "GameFi + NFT" game jointly launched by TRON, APENFT Foundation, and WinkLink. The horse racing-themed game is also the first-ever GameFi project in the TRON ecosystem. On Binance NFT, users can access quality NFT horse racing assets at lower costs by investing in this new project, and WIN NFT HORSE can further increase its value and liquidity based on Binance's sound ecosystem.
Aside from the common gameplay of "Play to Earn", WIN NFT HORSE has incorporated more mechanisms to shower players with opportunities to earn profits during the game. Players can earn NFT rewards in battles and those who make their way to the leaderboard will receive WIN tokens worth up to $5,000 as rewards of the season. Furthermore, players who participate in the daily campaigns can also earn juicy rewards by completing various tasks during the game.
The excitement doesn't stop there. To ensure the healthy and stable function of the in-game economic system, WIN NFT HORSE also creatively launched a token burning mechanism where 50% of the TRX income earned by the project team will be used to buy back NFT and the other 50% WIN. Players who possess two racing horses have the chance to obtain a foal of a rare breed, and all the WINs and NFTs they spent will also be burned.
Players who buy WIN NFT HORSE's NFT mystery boxes can receive limited-edition mystery boxes containing NFT racing horses of varying rarity. Besides, all players who get NFT racing horses through their mystery boxes will be rewarded by WIN NFT HORSE with a horse of the same breed. On top of that, TRON and BSC will airdrop NFTs to players who own NFT racing horses, and with even one NFT, players can participate in mining on these two public chains for double rewards.
WIN NFT HORSE was already well-recognized in and outside the industry before its launch owing to the innovative game mechanism and the sound economic system. It was tipped to be a rising GameFi giant which can compare to the greatest AAAA games in the market.
Benefiting from the development of scaling solutions including Ethereum 's Layer 2 and side chains, together with the conjunction of Play-to-Earn and guilds, GameFi has achieved significant breakthroughs within a short time period. Aside from Ethereum, leading public chains like BSC and TRON are all expanding their presence in GameFi. WIN NFT HORSE's IGO on Binance NFT attests to TRON's leading position in the GameFi field.
