MIAMI — A disturbance just off the coast of Venezuela could turn into a tropical depression this week as it moves through the Caribbean Sea toward Central America.
And, its development chance keeps getting higher. The National Hurricane Center on Thursday upped the system’s formation chances from 70% to 80% for the next 48 hours. It has a 90% chance of formation through the next five days.
The system, described as a broad and elongated area of low pressure, is dousing the southern Windward Islands and northern South America with rain and thunderstorms Thursday morning, according to the hurricane center.
Forecasters say that “while land interaction with the northern coast of South America may hinder significant development during the next day or so,” the system is quickly moving west over the Caribbean Sea and and will likely turn into a depression in a day or two.
“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall with localized flooding, as well as gusty winds to gale force, are expected over portions of the Windward Islands, northern portions of Venezuela including Isla Margarita,” Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao and the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia in the next day or two, according to the hurricane center.
Forecasters say people in these locations, as well as Central America, should continue to monitor the system’s progress. Based on the current forecast, it’s not a threat to Florida.
The hurricane center is also monitoring Tropical Depression 12, which is several hundred miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic. Forecasters say the system, which is far from land, is expected to turn into a remnant low soon, likely within the next day.
