Tropical Storm Franklin crossed over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, bringing heavy rains and dangerous floods to most of the island it shares with Haiti.
In Texas, Tropical Depression Harold was still dumping rain, but overall, the Atlantic Ocean had begun to calm down after a packed few days. Only two disturbances remained alongside the tropical storm, and Florida was still in the clear.
Here are the forecasts from the National Hurricane Center 5 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday update:
Tropical Storm Franklin comes ashore
Hispaniola, the island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic, got soaked Wednesday as Tropical Storm Franklin crept ashore near Barahona, on the DR’s southern coast. So far, no deaths have been reported, but some homes have flooded and at least one bridge collapsed in the Dominican Republic, Diario Libre reported.
As Franklin crossed the island, it lost power and gained speed, making for a quick crossing that should be over by late Wednesday night. But forecasters expect Franklin will re-strengthen quickly in the coming days as it veers east. The latest forecast has the storm powering up into a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph sustained winds as it approaches Bermuda.
As of Wednesday evening, it was about 5 miles east of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving north-northeast at 13 mph.
Two disturbances meandering in Atlantic
The hurricane center was still tracking the remains of former Tropical Storm Emily, which, as of Wednesday morning was just an area of low pressure several hundred miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands.
It could regenerate into a tropical depression or storm later this week or into the weekend. Its chances of doing so have risen overnight — 60% in the next two days, and 70% in the next seven days.
