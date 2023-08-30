Idalia has downgraded to a tropical storm and will be moving back into the Atlantic Ocean as soon as it moves over Georgia and the Carolinas — putting Florida in the rear-view mirror.
Idalia’s center is moving along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night, after it made landfall near Keaton Beach on Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 hurricane in the morning, according to the National Hurricane Center’s advisory at 5 p.m.
The system is still battering parts of Florida with strong winds and rain. Coastal communities along Florida’s Gulf Coast were left flooded.
So, where is Idalia now? And where is it going?
Here’s what the forecast track shows:
Where is Idalia now? And how strong is it?
Tropical Storm Idalia was about 40 miles west of Savannah, Georgia and 115 miles west-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina. It has maximum sustained winds near 70 mph, the 5 p.m. advisory said.
Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 205 miles.
Where is Idalia going?
Idalia already dashed out of Florida and is traveling northeast at 21 mph, according to the hurricane center.
The forecast track shows Idalia to moving along Georgia and South Carolina’s coast before it heads just offshore of North Carolina on Thursday. It will then move east into the weekend.
On top of that, the storm will continue weakening as it moves over land Wednesday night. However, once the center returns to the Atlantic, it may interact with some stronger winds — which increases the difficulty of predicting its intensity past that point.
Idalia could become post-tropical but because of the uncertainty the hurricane center is keeping it as a tropical storm through the next five days.
What type of weather will it bring?
A look at the weather:
Storm Surge: Forecasters discontinued the storm surge warnings and watches along Florida’s Gulf Coast and Georgia’s coast. However, a warning and watch remains for the Carolinas.
“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves,” the hurricane center said.
Winds: Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue along the northeastern coast of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday. These winds will spread into North Carolina Wednesday night.
Rain: Idalia is forecast to bring 4 to 8 inches of rain, with some isolated areas seeing up to 10 inches of rain from east-central Georgia through central to eastern South Carolina and eastern North Carolina into Thursday. Flash, urban and moderate river flooding, with “considerable impacts,” will be possible.
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.