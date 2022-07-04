DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2022--
The "Troubleshooting Dissolution Methods for Solid Oral Dosage Forms" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By attending this webinar, you will learn how to approach dissolution OOS/OOT investigations in a systematic, rigorous manner.
Pharmaceutical dissolution testing for solid oral dosage forms is a complex analytical procedure where the control of critical variables (environmental conditions, equipment performance, sample introduction, sampling and dissolution medium preparation) is important for achieving consistent results. With so many factors at play, assigning root cause to anomalous data can be difficult.
The benefits of attending this webinar include:
- A logical roadmap for investigating anomalous dissolution data
- Improved understanding of the critical factors affecting dissolution test variability
- Operator-controlled factors such as sample handling, sample introduction, sampling/filtration and results calculation that can affect result reliability Common errors in dissolution testing
Who Should Attend:
- Development/QC analysts
- Laboratory managers
- QA professionals
- Formulation/production scientists
Key Topics Covered:
- Equipment set-up errors
- Sample introduction
- Observations
- Sampling and filtration
- Causes of excessive variability
- Outliers
- Method documentation
- Correct calculations (with/without media replacement)
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/li0b3d
