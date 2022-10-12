SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
Trucept Inc. ’s (OTC Pink: TREP ) new subsidiary, Trucept Risk Management, Inc., substantially reduces Professional Employer Organizations’ workers’ compensation costs for clients as evidenced by a recent development.
“One of our PEO clients is enjoying an Experience Rating reduction of almost 20 percent. This is the result of our risk team’s hard work and diligence in claims closure, client safety inspections, and a superb job of client support,” said Andrew Jones, President of Trucept Risk Management.
Trucept Risk Management is based in Escondido, California, and has an office in Lehighton, Pennsylvania. Trucept Risk Management’s parent company, Trucept, offers professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The Company’s professional services include:
- Marketing, technology, and Accessibility Act compliance services
- Insurance offerings and third-party administrator (TPA) services
- Payroll
- Human resources and management
- Employee benefits administration
- Accounting support
- Safety and risk management
For additional information, visit www.TruceptRisk.com.
About Trucept Inc.
True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses and increasing efficiency, Trucept tackles a variety of important administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit www.trucept.com.
Disclaimer
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management’s current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.
