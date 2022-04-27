SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2022--
TRUE Capital Management LLC, a global wealth management firm serving professional athletes and entertainers, today announced its acquisition of FS Wealth Sports & Entertainment, a Nashville-based boutique wealth advisory firm with a high-profile and high-net-worth clientele.
Bret Fincher and Chris Stout, who co-founded FS Wealth in 2010, have been named Managing Directors and will continue to co-lead the Nashville team as TRUE Capital’s Nashville office.
“We are pleased to welcome Bret, Chris, and the FS Wealth team to the TRUE Capital Management family,” said Doug Raetz, co-founder and CEO of TRUE Capital Management. “They share our philosophy for client service excellence, and they have a strong history of serving professional athletes, entertainers, and other high-net-worth clients, which aligns perfectly with TRUE Capital’s focus. This transaction gives us an on-the-ground presence in one of the most dynamic sports and entertainment markets in the US. We see this as a smart strategic move for all involved. Nashville office clients will now also benefit from TRUE Capital’s partnership with Cresset Capital, which expands their access to a broader variety of private market investment opportunities and boutique family office services.
“We are extremely happy that we will be able to expand our commitment to serving our clients at the highest level possible with TRUE Capital,” said Fincher. Stout added, “When we realized TRUE Capital has the same passion for their clients as we do, the decision to join them made perfect sense. We are extremely excited to continue growing our business and serving our current and future clients as part of TRUE Capital.”
Rooted in sports and entertainment
FS Wealth has been a distinctive life and wealth advisory firm focused on the unique needs of celebrity wealth and high-net-worth clients. The firm was founded to equip clients to seamlessly transition from the pinnacle of success to enduring significance in sports, entertainment, and business. Bret’s experience in the music and entertainment industry spans two decades where he specializes in the unique wealth management needs of actors and chart-topping Country, Rock & Roll, and Contemporary Christian artists. Chris focuses on the world of professional sports and is passionate about protecting his NFL, MLB, and PGA clients from the financial, legal, and lifestyle pitfalls that plague so many professional athletes. For him, these off-the-field victories are the real game changer.
MHB Advisers served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to TRUE Capital Management on this transaction.
ABOUT TRUE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Founded in 2007, TRUE Capital Management is a wealth management firm that specializes in guiding its diverse roster of clients to financial security and generational wealth. The firm has built a reputation for serving high-profile clients across all major sports worldwide, the global entertainment industry, and entrepreneurs innovating in our ever-evolving business world.
As an independent RIA, TRUE Capital currently manages close to $2 billion of client assets as of April 2022, and also offers robust alternative investing strategies spanning venture capital (TRUE Capital Ventures), managed real estate (TRUE Real Estate), hedge/options, private debt, and impact investing. Please visit www.truecapitalmgmt.com for more information.
ABOUT CRESSET
Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $23 billion in assets under management (as of 1/31/2022). Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, giving you time to pursue what matters to you most.
Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management, LLC. Cresset Partners, LLC, Cresset’s private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC, are SEC registered investment advisors. To learn more, please visit https://cressetcapital.com.
