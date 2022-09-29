HADDONFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--
True, the premiere global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today the launch of its Diversity practice, which will unite top companies with the world’s best DE&I leaders to drive better business outcomes. Under the leadership of True Search Partners Aaron Clubb and Keri Gavin, the Diversity practice reinforces True’s commitment to delivering diverse candidate slates and inclusive processes on every search.
The Diversity practice connects public and private companies to True’s global network of experienced diversity, equity and inclusion leaders. The practice also helps clients develop engagement and recruiting strategies to attract underrepresented talent across their critical leadership roles.
“DE&I leaders are at the forefront of many of the most complex and important challenges facing American businesses. They take our clients’ promises of diversity, equity and inclusion and turn them into action and progress,” said Shawn Thorne, True co-GM, Americas. “Aaron and Keri shine in their understanding of what it takes to recruit these transformative DE&I leaders and underrepresented talent into senior leadership roles.”
Diversity Practice Co-Head and Partner Aaron Clubb - Chicago, IL
Partner Aaron Clubb has been a senior member of the Investment Professional practice at True and an executive search professional for many years. He’s worked passionately to bring underrepresented talent to leadership roles at financial services organizations including banks, asset managers, private equity and venture capital firms, endowments and foundations, and corporate and public pensions. His record of successful hires from underrepresented groups far exceeds the industry norms, with over 50 percent of the executives he’s placed throughout his search career representing gender or racial diversity.
Aaron also works tirelessly to improve equality and diversity in his personal life. He volunteers his expertise and time to leading internal diversity initiatives at True, and in his Chicago community he serves as a board member for the LEARN Charter School Network and the Firehouse Community Arts Center.
“DE&I continues to be an increasing priority and a competitive advantage for companies. We’re seeing more investments and innovation in DE&I and expect the function to be further embedded across businesses as strategies evolve,” said Aaron Clubb, True partner and co-head of the Diversity practice. “We’re excited to increase our partnership with companies in support of their DE&I journey.”
Co-Head and Partner Keri Gavin - Chicago, IL
Keri Gavin joined True’s People, Talent and Legal practice in August from Netflix, where as director of executive talent she developed engagement and recruiting strategies to increase representation at the executive level. Throughout her career as a search professional, Keri stood above others in her ability to connect underrepresented talent to leadership opportunities: Seventy-three percent of the placements she’s made at the c-suite and VP-level have been diverse candidates. She’s built a reputation for increasing diversity at the executive level for large, multinational organizations including Ford Motor Company, American Airlines, and the National Football League (NFL).
“Building diverse teams and cultures that embrace differences is a business imperative for companies across all stages and sectors, especially with the rapidly changing demographics of the workforce,” said Keri Gavin, True partner and co-head of the Diversity practice.
True’s Diversity practice will reinforce True’s commitment to diversifying every candidate slate and serve as a consultative and innovative voice within the company. The practice’s expanded networks, talent communities and candidate research will help True honor its commitment to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion.
True is a platform of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management:
Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors, and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies and public companies seeking transformative growth.
Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.
TrueBridge connects experienced executives to fractional and interim roles at high-growth companies.
A multi-layered approach to executive assessments, which mirrors the methodology used for elite military units to evaluate leadership capability and potential across top talent.
True co-founded AboveBoard, a diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. With AboveBoard's two-way platform, members get unique visibility to hundreds of opportunities while companies get access to qualified candidates.
True Equity provides exposure to high-quality venture capital and growth equity investments. As a value-added talent partner, True Equity makes direct investments alongside premier investors. True Equity Fund I is $55m and is focused on Series A and B investments. True Equity Growth Fund II is $100m and focused on late stage venture and growth equity investments.
Vera is a family of investment funds that backs exceptional entrepreneurs and companies dedicated to changing our collective future through technology at the pre-seed, seed, early, and late stages.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005162/en/
CONTACT: Press:
Sarah Mikhailova
Vice President of Communications
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) TECHNOLOGY HUMAN RESOURCES SOFTWARE FINANCE FINTECH
SOURCE: True
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/29/2022 08:03 AM/DISC: 09/29/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005162/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.