True Health Solutions for Women’s Evolving Microbiomes: TruBiotics® Launches Women’s Probiotics

PanTheryx, an integrative digestive and immune health company, today launches two new TruBiotics® probiotics, specifically for women— TruBiotics Women's Capsules for Digestive/Vaginal/Bone Health and TruBiotics Women's Sugar-Free Gummies with Collagen for Digestive/Urinary/Hair, Skin & Nails Health. These novel formulas were designed to target women in different stages of life and provide multi-benefit health solutions for maintaining healthy vaginal and gut microbiomes while supporting other female health concerns, such as bone, urinary tract, hair, skin, and nail health.
"Most women don’t realize the importance of maintaining their gut health as it impacts so many other areas of the body. Also, 70 percent of the immune system is in the digestive tract demonstrating the importance of keeping the gut healthy,” says Dr. Keri Marshall, Chief Medical Officer of Virtu Health Solutions and Medical and Scientific Consultant to PanTheryx. “From puberty to pregnancy and through the menopausal years, a woman’s body continually goes through changes. Multi-benefit product solutions like those from TruBiotics can help give women the foundation to build a healthy gut microbiome while supporting their overall health. I’m excited to partner with TruBiotics on this launch; educating women and health care practitioners about the effectiveness and role each of these new products can play to support specific health needs.”
True Innovation to Support Women’s Health
TruBiotics Women’s probiotics are a unique blend of probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and herbs that support women’s overall health at different ages. When taken daily, the probiotics provide numerous benefits that support women’s evolving microbiomes and different health needs.
For women concerned with vaginal health and bone density, particularly during menopause, the new TruBiotics Women's Capsules is a specially formulated, all-in-one probiotic that has been clinically studied to address these health stressors. The formula includes:
- Bifidobacterium animalis (BB-12®‡), one of the most scientifically studied strains of beneficial bacteria for digestive health
- Lactobacillus reuteri (RC-14®‡) and Lactobacillus rhamnosus (GR-1®‡), the two most clinically studied probiotic strains to help keep vaginal Ph and yeast in balance
- Calcium and Vitamin D3 to support bone health and optimal immune health
For women taking a proactive approach to their overall and female-related health needs, TruBiotics Sugar-Free Gummies support optimal digestive health and contain cranberry for urinary health and collagen and biotin for added beauty benefits. This probiotic features:
- Bacillus subtilis (DE111®‡‡) – the most clinically researched bacillus probiotic for digestive and immune health
- 500mg of cranberry fruit extract to help guard the urinary tract against unwanted bacteria
- A powerful combination of Collagen, Biotin, and Vitamin C to help maintain hair, skin, and nail health
- Prebiotic fiber, isomalto-oligosaccharides, acts as food for and benefits the probiotics
This great-tasting cranberry-raspberry gummy is the only probiotic gummy on the market with collagen that has no sugar and is free of gluten and gelatin.
Understanding Women’s Evolving Health Needs
In time for Women’s Health Month, the brand commissioned a survey among women, conducted by OnePoll, to better understand women’s sentiments around the most unexpected parts of aging, how their health needs change over time, and how they address them. The Understanding Aging Women’s Health Concerns and Needs survey found that over three-fourths of women (77%) noticed certain body changes over the past decade, but less than a third (30%) felt "very prepared" for them. As women mature, three in five (60%) say they are being more proactive about their everyday health concerns and are taking more vitamins/supplements than they previously did to help combat signs of aging.
The survey also found:
- All women, no matter their age group, experienced digestive challenges as they age
- Women between 43 and 77 said wrinkles and weakening of eyesight (34%), thinning/graying of hair (35%), and body aches (36%) were other leading changes they noticed
- The top body changes that women felt were most disruptive were digestive challenges (21%), such as constipation, weight gain (20%), and memory challenges (19%)
- Women are not primarily relying on their primary care doctors or ObGyns to provide them with age-related health information and are turning to registered dietitians and integrative medicine practitioners (40%) as well as online health websites like WebMD and Mayo Clinic (40%) for help
“As Gen X and Millennial women enter different life stages and more mature years, their microbiomes and overall wellness needs change and require different nutrients to optimize their health,” said Pam Cebulski, general manager, consumer brands, PanTheryx, distributor of TruBiotics. “This is why we created TruBiotics Women’s probiotics, to be unique solutions for women at different life stages. As a leading probiotic brand in the U.S., we are excited to bring these new, science-backed, multi-benefit formulas to market that align naturally with the proactive, health-conscious woman as her needs evolve.”
Rounding out the brand’s offering for the whole family, TruBiotics Women's Capsules and TruBiotics Women's Sugar-free Gummies are now available online and in-store at select retailers nationwide. For more information about TruBiotics and its products, please visit www.trubiotics.com.
‡BB12, RC14 and GR1 are registered trademarks of Chr. Hansen A/S.
‡‡ DE111 is a registered trademark of ADM.
About PanTheryx
PanTheryx™ is a nutrition and biotechnology company committed to the global commercialization of health and wellness solutions for the human and animal health markets. From leading cutting-edge research to supplying best-in-class ingredients, to commercializing category-leading consumer brands, PanTheryx is dedicated to delivering revolutionary approaches for digestive, immune, and microbiome health. As the world’s largest colostrum producer, PanTheryx provides its proprietary ColostrumOne® and La Belle® Colostrum ingredients to its partners serving the global human and animal health markets. In addition to the products it develops with its partners, the PanTheryx portfolio of consumer brands includes TruBiotics®, Goodgut®, Life’s First Naturals and DiaResQ®. For more information, please visit www.pantheryx.com.
Methodology
This random double-opt-in survey of 2,050 U.S. women ages 18+ was commissioned by TruBiotics between April 13 and April 14, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).
