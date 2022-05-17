HADDONFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2022--
True, the fastest-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, today announced it has launched TrueBridge, a new business that connects companies with highly-experienced executives seeking interim or fractional roles. TrueBridge is led by CEO David Beuerlein, previously the founder of the executive recruiting team at Google and an operating partner at Khosla Ventures.
“Helping launch TrueBridge was a natural next step for me and I am excited to build this business within the True platform,” said CEO David Beuerlein. “Whether our client is an established company looking to bridge a leadership gap, or a startup needing experienced talent to address a business need, we are able to quickly connect those clients to our diverse and highly-skilled network of executives who specialize in short-term assignments,” Beuerlein added.
TrueBridge connects companies to a network of high-quality executives, who are looking for the flexibility and variety that short-term, interim and fractional work provides. TrueBridge vets both parties and takes care of the back-office details in order to streamline the search process and make a match that works for everyone.
As the sister company to True Search, the 6th largest executive search firm in North America, TrueBridge is fully equipped with a global network of talent, industry knowledge, and business relationships within the tech, VC, and PE ecosystem. Executives and companies can be sure they’re getting the same commitment, communication, and quality of service as they do from True.
“More often, companies are exploring options for filling leadership roles quickly and efficiently. They’re starting to realize that sometimes, a full-time hire isn’t the best solution,” said True co-CEO and co-founder Brad Stadler. “TrueBridge helps those companies find proven short-term executives who can make an immediate impact and keep the business moving forward.”
TrueBridge listens to the needs of both clients and candidates. This highly customized and personalized service is backed by the strength of the True Platform to deliver an unmatched experience.
True is a platform of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management:
Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors, and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies and public companies seeking transformative growth.
Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.
TrueBridge connects experienced executives to fractional and interim roles at high-growth companies.
A multi-layered approach to executive assessments, which mirrors the methodology used for elite military units to evaluate leadership capability and potential across top talent.
True co-founded AboveBoard, a diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. With AboveBoard's two-way platform, members get unique visibility to hundreds of opportunities while companies get access to qualified candidates.
True Equity provides exposure to high-quality venture capital and growth equity investments. As a value-added talent partner, True Equity makes direct investments alongside premier investors. True Equity Fund I is $55m and is focused on Series A and B investments. True Equity Growth Fund II is $100m and focused on late stage venture and growth equity investments.
Vera is a family of investment funds that backs exceptional entrepreneurs and companies dedicated to changing our collective future through technology at the pre-seed, seed, early, and late stages.
