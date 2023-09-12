NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2023--
True, the premier global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today it has hired renowned customer experience executive Ed Baklor as a partner in the True Search Consumer practice. Baklor joins True’s Consumer practice and Travel, Leisure & Hospitality sector to expand the firm’s capabilities across airlines, hotels, restaurants, cruise lines, theme and water parks, location-based entertainment, and more.
Partner Ed Baklor, Consumer Practice, Travel, Leisure & Hospitality
Baklor is esteemed in the travel, leisure and hospitality industries for building several groundbreaking customer experiences. He created Disney’s high-end travel tour business Adventures by Disney, and transformed JetBlue and WestJet’s customer service programs. His leadership as chief commercial officer of the redevelopment of New York’s LaGuardia Terminal B helped the airport become North America’s first-ever winner of the prestigious Skytrax 5-Star Terminal Award. Through it all, he built and managed large teams and displayed a gift for connecting talent to opportunities.
“Ed is known for building and innovating some of the greatest experiential travel experiences, but he’s also known as a great builder and connector of people,” said Todd Zangrillo, co-head of True’s Consumer Practice. “We’re proud to have him share his deep subject matter expertise with our clients and to have him with True Consumer to supercharge our Travel, Leisure & Hospitality sector.”
“I have always been passionate about building: building experiences, building systems, and building high-performing teams and leaders,” said Baklor. “Joining True to grow this sector is such a phenomenal opportunity for me to combine my knowledge of the industry with my passion for people.”
Partner Nelamar Piñeiro, Consumer Practice, Travel, Leisure & Hospitality
Baklor is joining forces with Partner Nelamar Piñeiro and True’s Travel, Leisure & Hospitality team. Piñeiro has significant expertise building companies in this category: both as a former operator at startups in Latin America, Europe and the United States; and as a top-tier recruiter with a decade of experience in human capital.
ABOUT TRUE:
The True Platform consists of a collection of brands including True Search (retained executive search), TrueBridge (advisory, interim and fractional executive placement), Thrive (Talent CRM software), and Synthesis (leadership assessment and development tools). Additionally, True helps companies fulfill their diversity and inclusion goals with business units AboveBoard (an inclusive executive platform and community), and Jopwell (the first and leading diversity tech platform for early-mid career professionals). True also backs promising companies through its investment firms True Equity and Vera Equity.
