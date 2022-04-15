FILE - J.D. Vance, a Republican running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to reporters following a debate with other Republicans at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, March 28, 2022. Former President Donald Trump is endorsing "Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance in Ohio's competitive Republican Senate primary, ending months of jockeying in a race where his backing could be pivotal.