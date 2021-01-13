North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 48F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.