North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.