NEW YORK -- There’s still a chance Donald Trump will take the stand at his civil rape trial in New York City — even as he and E. Jean Carroll rested their cases Thursday.
Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan said Trump has until 5 p.m. Sunday to reopen his case to testify in his defense.
“He has a right to testify, which has been waived,” Judge Kaplan said after sending jurors home for the weekend. “If he has second thoughts, I’ll at least consider it.”
If Trump doesn’t speak up by then, Kaplan said, “That ship will be irrevocably sailed.” If that happens, the jury is expected to hear closing arguments Monday and begin deliberating soon after.
Kaplan’s olive branch to the former president came after he was informed of comments Trump made at his Irish golf course early Thursday, where he told reporters he planned to cut his trip short to attend his trial and “confront” Carroll, conflicting what his lawyer believed. Trump’s attorneys told the court this week that he wouldn’t testify or call witnesses.
“I will probably attend (the trial) and I think it’s a disgrace that it’s allowed to happen — false accusations against a rich guy, or, in my case, against a famous, rich, and political person,” Trump told Irish broadcaster RTE.
On their final day presenting evidence, Carroll’s lawyers played Trump’s combative deposition from last October and the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape a second time. They called Carol Martin to the witness stand, one of two friends Carroll told about the alleged assault, along with the former editor-in-chief of Elle magazine and an expert in defamation.
Northwestern University professor Ashlee Humphrey testified that Trump’s online attacks against Carroll, which form the basis of her defamation claim, could cost him between $368,000 and $2.7 million.
In the footage of Trump’s October deposition, jurors saw him calling Carroll a “nut job” and other insults in a hostile back-and-forth with the columnist’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan.
“I think she’s a wack job,” Trump said in the video. “I think she’s sick, mentally sick.”
At one point during the sit-down, as Kaplan asked Trump about the alleged encounter at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s, he referenced Carroll’s statements in a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper.
“She actually indicated that she loved it,” Trump inaccurately said. “Loved it, OK?”
Carroll was asked about the CNN interview during her testimony earlier this week when she told Cooper she refrained from using the term “rape” to refer to what happened to her. She said this was related to her feelings about rape culture and how sexual assault is glamorized in entertainment.
When Kaplan asked Trump about saying Carroll and other women who have accused him of sexual assault — including Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, who have testified — are not his “type,” he doubled down. He said it was the truth, adding that the attorney also wasn’t his “type.”
“You wouldn’t be a choice of mine either, to be honest,” Trump said in the video, defending his comments in the “Access Hollywood” tape as locker room talk.
The New York Daily News previously reported on unsealed portions of the deposition.
Carroll, 79, is suing Trump for sexual battery and defamation claims for the alleged assault she said happened on an unoccupied floor of a Midtown department store after they ran into each other and he invited her to come shopping.
The former Elle columnist says Trump defamed her when she came first forward, and in comments last year when he called her a “liar.”
Trump claims Carroll and two of her friends, Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin, fabricated the assault to sell Carroll’s book and destroy him politically. He’s currently seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Martin testified Thursday that Carroll told her about the incident two days after it in her kitchen.
“‘You won’t believe what happened to me the other night,’” Martin recalled Carroll telling her. “And I didn’t know what to expect.”
“I just turned to her and she said, ‘Trump attacked me,’” Martin said. “There was only one (Trump) that I knew of ... Just having lived in New York so long. He’s sort of part of the landscape for me.”
Martin described Carroll telling her about bumping into Trump, becoming increasingly upset as she spoke.
“I think the more she spoke, the worse it got. At least, that’s how I was feeling it,” she said. “It was a very disconcerting thing to hear.”
Martin told the jury they stopped several times in the conversation as she hugged an “agitated and anxious” Carroll while she recounted the alleged rape, with Martin repeatedly asking her to backtrack.
“She kept telling me what happened, that he attacked me,” Martin said. “I think she said ‘pinned me,’ and I still didn’t know what that meant ... It wasn’t a linear conversation, as you’d expect.”
“She didn’t use the word ‘rape,’ that I recall,” Martin said. “She said it was a frenzy. She said, ‘I was fighting. I was fighting.’”
Carroll — who testified earlier this week that she first told her friend Lisa Birnbach when she left the store — testified that she hadn’t wanted to report Trump to police, despite Birnbach urging her to. Martin told jurors she agreed not going to the cops was the right decision at the time.
“She explained that she thought she was doing the right thing by not doing anything, but she wasn’t asking me what I would do,” Martin testified. “At some point, I just volunteered that I didn’t think she should do anything because he was Donald Trump ... He would bury her, is what I told her.”
Martin said she often wondered whether that was good advice in the decades following.
“I am not proud that that’s what I told her, in truth,” Martin testified. “But she didn’t contest (it])”
The last witness jurors heard from was Roberta Myers, the former editor-in-chief of Elle, where Carroll lost her job after coming forward with allegations against Trump in 2019.
She told the jury that Carroll had been among the magazine’s most beloved writers.
“They loved her,” Myers testified. “The readers loved her.”
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
