North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this evening will become lighter late. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become lighter late. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.