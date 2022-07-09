ST. LOUIS — She has the strong support of Missouri’s soon-to-be senior U.S. senator, but Rep. Vicky Hartzler won’t be getting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in this year’s Senate race.
Trump on Friday said Hartzler called him for his endorsement, but he declined, saying she doesn’t have “what it takes to take on the Radical Left Democrats, together with their partner in the destruction of our Country, the Fake News Media and, of course, the deceptive & foolish RINOs.”
RINOs is shorthand for “Republicans in Name Only” — or, in recent years, Republicans who aren’t aligned with Trump.
Trump posted his message on Truth Social, the platform he and his allies set up as an alternative to Twitter, which booted him off in early 2021.
Trump’s message was shared by several other leading GOP candidates, including U.S. Rep. Billy Long and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
Long, Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey are all hoping to secure Trump’s backing, which could prove decisive in the Aug. 2 primary.
Another major Republican in the race, Missouri Senate President David Schatz, has described himself as a “Reagan Republican,” signaling he isn’t seeking Trump’s blessing.
In all, there are 21 candidates running for the Republican nomination, hoping to succeed U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring. Hartzler, a six-term congresswoman from Harrisonville, is the only woman in the GOP contest.
Hartzler does have the enthusiastic support of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who endorsed her on Feb. 12 at the GOP’s annual Lincoln Days gathering.
“Vicky is someone who I am confident has the integrity, she has the character, she’s got the toughness to do this job,” Hawley said at the time.
Hawley is seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2024; Trump also is considering entering the race.
Hartzler responded to the Trump statement on Facebook: “The endorsement that counts is the endorsement of the Missouri people who know I am one of them and have been fighting for them.”
