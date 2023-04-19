The New York author who claims Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s said she found out he intends to submit evidence at trial regarding her “sexual predisposition” in violation of court rules, while the former president signaled he won’t be there in person.
E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers learned last week that Trump’s legal team plans to show the jury excerpts of her deposition that would “squarely” break rules against introducing evidence that’s intended to “prove that a victim engaged in other sexual behavior” or to show their “sexual predisposition,” Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a filing Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.
Kaplan filed details of the disputed evidence separately under seal. The federal rules of evidence are intended to prevent “embarrassment for victims of sexual assault or otherwise publicly reinforce offensive sexual stereotypes about them,” Kaplan wrote.
Both Carroll and Trump are making last-minute preparations for a rare trial that’s set to start April 25. The former president sent a letter to the judge earlier Wednesday asking the court to give the jury a special instruction that Trump was “excused” from attending in order to avoid disruption, so the jury won’t think negatively of his absence. Trump wants to attend, his lawyer said, but the “logistical and financial burdens on New York” would be significant.
In a separate letter, Kaplan blasted Trump’s request, saying he managed to speak at a recent National Rifle Association meeting, attend an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Miami, was deposed in Lower Manhattan in a separate lawsuit and is scheduled to speak in New Hampshire next week.
“If Mr. Trump decides not to appear at his own trial for sexual assault and defamation, the jury may draw whatever inferences it chooses — and Mr. Trump has no right to a judicial endorsement of his (flimsy) excuse,” Kaplan wrote.
Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina declined to comment on the filings.
Carroll, a former advice columnist with Elle magazine, went public in 2019 with her claim that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. She sued him last year for battery under a new state law that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on such claims for one year.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claims the lawsuit is part of a broader witch hunt against him.
The case is Carroll v. Trump, 22-cv-10016, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).
