Trustwave, a leading managed security services provider focused on managed detection and response, today announced it has been accredited by the internationally-recognized professional certification board CREST for its world-class vulnerability assessment services.
Trustwave is now uniquely accredited with multiple CREST accreditations across Vulnerability Assessment (VA), Intelligence-Led Penetration Testing (STAR), Penetration Testing (PEN TEST), and STAR-FS Intelligence-Led Penetration Testing.
CREST conducted an in-depth assessment of business processes, data security, and vulnerability assessment methodologies in order to award Trustwave with its globally recognized international accreditation and certification.
“This latest CREST certification further solidifies the industry-leading capabilities of the elite Trustwave SpiderLabs team,” said Ed Williams, EMEA director, Trustwave SpiderLabs. “The expertise of our world-class talent coupled with award-winning threat intelligence and cutting-edge technology in the Trustwave Fusion Platform gives us the unique ability to identify and remediate cyber risk for organizations around the world across disparate IoT devices, IT/OT networks, and cloud environments with precision and speed.”
Exploiting vulnerabilities is a major initial access vector for threat actors and ransomware-based attacks. Trustwave has seen a significant increase in successful malware attacks in recent months where exploited vulnerabilities could have been detected through routine vulnerability assessments. Trustwave encourages organizations that handle sensitive data to conduct regular vulnerability assessments to optimize risk management and close security gaps across the business.
“We congratulate Trustwave in achieving CREST accreditation for Vulnerability Assessment (VA) to add to its existing accreditations for penetration testing,” said Rowland Johnson, president of CREST. “Trustwave has established a strong reputation in the industry, and this latest independent validation of its VA skills, processes and methodologies, further demonstrates the company’s commitment to deliver the highest level of trusted services to help organizations measure, manage and remediate their security risks.”
Vulnerability assessments are automated assessments aimed at identifying and quantifying known security vulnerabilities within an environment to provide an estate-wide view of an organization’s security posture, its weaknesses, as well as provide risk remediation. Combining regular vulnerability assessment with the Trustwave Fusion Platform allows continued management of assets that can then be used to further mature your penetration testing.
About Trustwave
Trustwave is recognized as a global security leader in managed security services (MSS) and managed detection and response (MDR). With more than 2,000 world-class security professionals operating on behalf of clients across 96 countries, Trustwave helps organizations across the globe detect and respond to threats 24x7 in the hybrid multi-cloud world. The elite Trustwave SpiderLabs team provides award-winning threat research and intelligence, which is infused into Trustwave services and products to fortify cyber resilience in the age of advanced threats. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS. For more information, visit www.trustwave.com.
About CREST
CREST is a not-for-profit accreditation and certification body representing the technical information security industry. CREST provides internationally recognised accreditations for organisations providing technical security services and professional level certifications for individuals providing vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cyber incident response, threat intelligence and security operations centre (SOC) services. CREST Member companies undergo regular and stringent assessment, whilst CREST certified individuals undertake rigorous examinations to demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skill and competence. To ensure currency of knowledge in fast-changing technical security environments, the certification process is repeated every three years.
