Truvian Health, a transformational and data-driven diagnostics company, announced that next month, the company will present findings from initial clinical validation studies of its blood testing solution at the 2023 American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting in Anaheim, Calif. Truvian initiated a multisite clinical study earlier this year to evaluate the performance of its platform against industry leading machines used in central lab settings when processing more than 30 of the most commonly ordered blood tests, which are frequently used to illuminate health insights to prevent disease and for chronic disease monitoring and maintenance.
Poster Presentation Details:
- Title: Concordance of Truvian’s Point-of-Care Blood Testing Analyzer to Central Laboratory Testing
- Abstract Number: 815
- Poster Number: A-380
- Session: A/Point-of-Care Testing
- Date and Time: Tuesday, July 25 at 1:30 pm PT
“Chronic diseases account for 41 million deaths each year – 74% of deaths globally – and present a significant cost burden that forces millions into poverty 1. Early detection of these conditions in primary care settings can improve health outcomes at a much lower cost, but obtaining data through standard blood tests remains a complicated and opaque process that few utilize,” said Jay Srinivasan, chief executive officer of Truvian. “We will continue to develop and validate our point-of-action solution that brings accurate, convenient and transparent blood testing to the settings where patients and healthcare providers can use the information to empower longer, healthier living across the globe.”
Added Dena Marrinucci, Ph.D., co-founder and chief operating officer of Truvian, “We designed our platform to bring the quality of a central lab to any setting by miniaturizing and integrating multiple, proven technologies into a single benchtop device. As a result, we can reduce the time from blood draw results for an expansive panel of tests – quickly providing actionable insights where and when they are needed. We are very encouraged by the progress we’ve made in completing a multisite clinical study to independently evaluate the Truvian Platform and we are eager to present this data to the scientific community at AACC in July.”
Truvian’s Platform brings together three commonly used modalities of testing – clinical chemistry, immunoassay, and hematology – into a modern device that enables testing from a single small sample of blood. With an initial testing panel of more than 30 assays, the Truvian Platform can run the most commonly ordered tests that account for 90% of blood test orders. The fully automated system has been designed to use pre-packaged testing kits, with minimal maintenance time required to ensure the technology can be used consistently and reliably anywhere.
To continue to advance the Truvian Platform, currently in late-stage development, the company recently expanded its advisory board. The Board is comprised of experts in laboratory medicine and industry, and now includes Dean Kamen, President, DEKA Research & Development Corporation, and William Clarke, Professor of Pathology, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
About Truvian
Truvian is a transformational diagnostic company bringing lab-accurate results to the point-of-action where consumers engage healthcare providers to lead healthier lives. With a focus on making routine blood testing accessible, convenient and transparent, Truvian is accelerating the transition to a sustainable healthcare ecosystem through its comprehensive benchtop solution that delivers timely, actionable results to help stop disease before it starts. For more information, visit TruvianHealth.com.
1 World Health Organization. (2022, September 16) Noncommunicable diseases. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/noncommunicable-diseases
