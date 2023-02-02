TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023--
The aim of Tsubame BHB Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, “the Company”) is to commercialize on-site ammonia production at small-scale plants using an electride-based catalyst. The Company received an order from Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (hereafter, "Daiichi Jitsugyo") for ammonia synthesis facility to be introduced for the integrated demonstration test of blue hydrogen and ammonia production/utilization conducted by INPEX Corporation (hereafter, “INPEX”) in Kashiwazaki City, Niigata Prefecture. 1
This is the Company’s first commercial small-scale ammonia synthesis facility. In this demonstration test, we plan to produce 500 tons of ammonia per year. Daiichi Jitsugyo, the main contractor, oversees the overall construction of the ammonia plant. The Company oversees the detailed design and equipment supply for the ammonia synthesis facility in the plant. Detailed design and equipment procurement has already started in December 2022, and ammonia production is scheduled to start in FY2025.
In addition to the 500-ton model that will be introduced in this demonstration test, the Company is developing our small-scale ammonia synthesis facilities with 3,000-ton and 5,000-ton models. Through the expansion of on-site production that produces the required amount at the demand site, the Company is taking on the challenge of solving environmental/food issues faced by mankind and realizing a sustainable society by reducing the transportation costs, storage costs, and greenhouse gas emissions of ammonia.
-------------------------------------------------------------
Tsubame BHB is an ammonia synthesis technology company, which aims at world decarbonization and achieving Food Security.
Our core technology is the “Electride catalyst” and its dedicated engineering process. Electride catalyst is an innovative technology by Tokyo Institute of Technology, which enables ammonia synthesis at lower temperature and lower pressure compared with the conventional process. This makes small scale distributed ammonia production possible, then ammonia users can benefit from the supply chain cost reduction.
We provide Small-Scale Onsite Green Ammonia Production system using locally available renewable energy, as a solution for the renewable nitrogen fertilizer, the CO2 free fuel for power generation, maritime bunkering and the alternative energy storage of the renewable energy etc.
Tsubame BHB is a leading company to bring innovation to Ammonia supply chain and realize a sustainable society.
