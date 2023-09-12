CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2023--
ttcInnovations, Inc., a leading name in the learning and development industry, is proud to announce today the launch of its Unlimited Learning Subscription service. This innovative approach offers businesses on-demand access to top-notch learning and development experts and the flexibility of unlimited requests and revisions, resulting in increased training output at an affordable and predictable price.
Debbie Wooldridge, CEO of ttcInnovations, emphasized the company's commitment to addressing the dynamic needs of businesses: "We’ve listened to our clients and understood the need to be more flexible to evolving training and talent needs, and we're excited that this solves that while leveling the playing field and providing access to quality learning content for all businesses, regardless of their stage of growth."
She continued, "We firmly believe that learning matters, and everyone deserves the opportunity to grow by giving access to quality training for all. As a certified women-owned business, we actively support the evolution of growth and fostering an equitable environment. We are dedicated to empowering others to create impactful learning experiences that drive change. And this solution exemplifies our commitment to fulfilling that mission."
The new subscription service will be offered through three flexible, tiered plans and is available as of September 12, 2023. This launch comes as a culmination of ttcInnovations’ efforts in redefining their North Star and clarifying their mission statement. As a premier staffing solution for learning and development, they have consistently demonstrated their commitment to providing top-tier talent and forward-thinking services. With the Unlimited Learning Subscription, ttcInnovations aims to transform how businesses approach training, ensuring that they remain competitive in an ever-evolving business landscape. This subscription service is a testament to the company's ethos of quality, accessibility, and growth.
To learn more about ttcInnovations’ Subscription plans, click here.
About ttcInnovations: Since 2001, ttcInnovations has been a trusted partner to top learning and development organizations. As a full-service training and talent agency, we specialize in matching the top 2% of talent through staff augmentation, outsourced project management, and recently launched subscription-based learning service, making effective training solutions accessible for all. We are dedicated to connecting learning professionals with their dream work and empowering companies to create impactful learning experiences that drive change.
