Another funeral for a Robb Elementary School student was held Tuesday morning in Uvalde.
Xavier James Lopez was among the 21 victims of the May 24 massacre at the school. He was 10.
Xavier was an “active young boy who enjoyed playing baseball,” his obituary said.
His cousin, Lisa Garza, has said Xavier was eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.
“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen ...,” Garza previously told The Associated Press. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”
Xavier is survived by his parents, two sisters, seven brothers and extended family.
Funerals for the 19 students and two teachers who were killed are scheduled through the end of the month.
