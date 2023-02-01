BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 57, Mogadore 55

Alliance 67, Minerva 61

Alliance Marlington 75, Salem 63

Andover Pymatuning Valley 77, Fairport Harbor Harding 33

Apple Creek Waynedale 52, Doylestown Chippewa 49

Ashville Teays Valley 70, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 60

Atwater Waterloo 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42

Aurora 61, Streetsboro 59, 2OT

Austintown Fitch 57, Youngs. Boardman 47

Avon Lake 70, Medina Buckeye 48

Batavia Clermont NE 46, Bethel-Tate 34

Beachwood 82, Chesterland W. Geauga 70

Beaver Eastern 75, Waverly 53

Beavercreek 77, Bellbrook 55

Bellaire 66, Lisbon Beaver 56

Belmont Union Local 65, Barnesville 52

Berlin Hiland 53, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35

Bishop Fenwick 70, Monroe 61

Blanchester 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 39

Bloom-Carroll 59, Amanda-Clearcreek 36

Botkins 61, Newton Local 46

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 68, Berea-Midpark 33

Bristol 56, Ashtabula St. John 25

Brookfield 81, Leavittsburg LaBrae 61

Brookville 81, Leavittsburg LaBrae 61

Brunswick 73, Macedonia Nordonia 68

Bucyrus 73, Crestline 63

Burton Berkshire 42, Mantua Crestwood 33

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 71, E. Liverpool 57

Caldwell 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 52

Campbell Memorial 54, Warren Champion 45

Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Akr. Manchester 45

Can. Glenoak 70, Massillon Jackson 62

Can. McKinley 76, Wadsworth 72

Canal Fulton Northwest 68, Akr. Coventry 46

Canal Winchester 66, Chillicothe 33

Canfield S. Range 51, Cortland Lakeview 33

Carey 53, New Riegel 38

Carrollton 37, Beloit W. Branch 35

Casstown Miami E. 69, DeGraff Riverside 57

Cedarville 64, Jamestown Greeneview 56

Centerburg 52, Marion Pleasant 49

Chagrin Falls 61, Orange 46

Chardon 80, Madison 63

Chillicothe Unioto 76, Hillsboro 59

Chillicothe Zane Trace 70, Greenfield McClain 39

Cin. Hughes 62, Cin. Mt. Healthy 60, 2OT

Cin. Indian Hill 81, Cin. Finneytown 55

Cin. Madeira 71, Cin. Deer Park 64

Cin. McNicholas 51, Cin. Purcell Marian 46

Cin. Oak Hills 38, Cin. Colerain 29

Cin. Princeton 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 60

Cin. Seven Hills 53, Norwood 26

Cin. Sycamore 51, Hamilton 42

Cin. Turpin 67, Lebanon 53

Cin. Wyoming 50, Cin. Mariemont 36

Circleville 46, Baltimore Liberty Union 38

Cle. Benedictine 62, Parma Padua 58

Cle. Collinwood 69, Cle. John Marshall 48

Clyde 87, Milan Edison 57

Cols. Africentric 80, West 47

Cols. Beechcroft 53, North Intl 47

Cols. Bexley 54, Cols. Grandview Hts. 51

Cols. DeSales 48, Grove City 45

Cols. Eastmoor 77, Cols. Briggs 65

Cols. KIPP 57, Dublin Scioto 51

Cols. Mifflin 54, Cols. Linden-McKinley 49

Cols. Northland 66, Cols. Whetstone 59

Cols. Upper Arlington 75, Galloway Westland 41

Columbiana 47, Hanoverton United 43

Copley 66, Peninsula Woodridge 55

Cortland Maplewood 58, Kinsman Badger 56

Coshocton 77, Byesville Meadowbrook 51

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 71, Euclid 54

Cuyahoga Hts. 67, Lorain Clearview 43

Dalton 76, West Salem Northwestern 40

Day. Carroll 67, Wilmington 39

Day. Chaminade Julienne 71, Cin. La Salle 65

Day. Christian 56, Miami Valley 43

Delphos Jefferson 59, Ft. Jennings 46

Delphos St. John's 48, Van Wert 45

Delta 69, W. Unity Hilltop 31

Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 46

East 58, Cols. Centennial 48

Eastlake North 81, Mayfield 73

Elyria Cath. 86, Amherst Steele 63

Fayetteville-Perry 69, W. Union 36

Fostoria 65, Elmore Woodmore 53

Fredericktown 66, Marion Elgin 51

Galion Northmor 57, Bucyrus Wynford 53

Garrettsville Garfield 69, Youngs. Liberty 50

Genoa Area 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 33

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 63, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 43

Goshen 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52

Grafton Midview 67, Oberlin Firelands 44

Hannibal River 61, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41

Hartville Lake Center Christian 56, Kidron Cent. Christian 51

Heath 44, Newark Licking Valley 31

Holland Springfield 64, Sylvania Southview 62

Horizon Science 75, Howard E. Knox 52

Hubbard 51, Niles McKinley 38

Huber Hts. Wayne 63, Day. Meadowdale 36

Hudson 61, Medina Highland 34

Ironton 52, Chesapeake 50

Jackson 39, Pomeroy Meigs 37, OT

Jackson Center 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 44

Jefferson Area 51, Girard 35

Jeromesville Hillsdale 53, Rittman 36

Johnstown 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48

Johnstown Northridge 44, Granville 34

Kings Mills Kings 74, Milford 64

Kirtland 54, Middlefield Cardinal 49, 2OT

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 34, Sugar Grove Berne Union 27

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 61, Westerville Cent. 49

Lewistown Indian Lake 77, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35

Lexington 94, Galion 79

Liberty Christian Academy 42, Granville Christian 41

Lima Sr. 52, Tol. Whitmer 46

Lisbon David Anderson 61, Racine Southern 56

Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Ravenna SE 54

London Madison Plains 63, Spring. Greenon 26

Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, Strasburg-Franklin 37

Louisville 70, ISA Academy 56

Lowellville 69, McDonald 31

Lucasville Valley 71, Portsmouth W. 37

Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 57, OT

Malvern 72, E. Can. 47

Maple Hts. 63, Lorain 57

Martins Ferry 70, Shadyside 62

Mason 71, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 68, OT

Massillon 49, New Philadelphia 47

McArthur Vinton County 58, Athens 48

McConnelsville Morgan 54, Thornville Sheridan 53

McDermott Scioto NW 57, S. Webster 55

Metamora Evergreen 60, Edon 49

Middletown 52, Fairfield 48

Middletown Madison Senior 52, New Lebanon Dixie 46

Milford Center Fairbanks 52, Spring. NE 39

Monroeville 55, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25

Mowrystown Whiteoak 70, Piketon 48

Mt. Orab Western Brown 73, Batavia 61

Napoleon 79, Bowling Green 74

New Albany 74, Worthington Kilbourne 61

New Bremen 78, Lima Bath 30

New Carlisle Tecumseh 61, Spring. Shawnee 45

New Concord John Glenn 72, Warsaw River View 51

New Lexington 37, Crooksville 24

New Middletown Spring. 56, Berlin Center Western Reserve 35

Oak Harbor 63, Sandusky St. Mary 46

Ontario 65, Ashland Crestview 62, OT

Pandora-Gilboa 46, Columbus Grove 43

Perry 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 60

Piqua 59, Riverside Stebbins 46

Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, Bellefontaine 38

Poland Seminary 70, Struthers 60

Portsmouth Notre Dame 40, Franklin Furnace Green 36

Rayland Buckeye 76, Bridgeport 43

Richmond Edison 72, Jefferson County Christian 37

Richmond Hts. 87, Gates Mills Hawken 59

Rocky River Lutheran W. 70, Independence 25

Rossford 58, Pemberville Eastwood 30

S. Charleston SE 63, Spring. Cath. Cent. 59

STVM 50, Akr. Hoban 44

Sandusky 79, Oberlin 43

Seaman N. Adams 55, Peebles 52

Sebring McKinley 44, Mineral Ridge 41

Seton 69, Trinity at Meadowview, Va. 43

Shaker Hts. 70, E. Cle. Shaw 43

Sherwood Fairview 48, Stryker 35

Sidney Lehman 61, Covington 52

Smithville 53, Creston Norwayne 47

South 69, Cols. Walnut Ridge 56

Spring Valley, W.Va. 69, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45

Springboro 80, Day. Belmont 55

St. Clairsville 79, John Marshall, W.Va. 62

Stow-Munroe Falls 74, Solon 53

Strongsville 59, N. Royalton 58

Swanton 57, Oregon Clay 42

Tallmadge 72, Mogadore Field 45

Tipp City Bethel 53, Milton-Union 44

Tipp City Tippecanoe 64, Fairborn 49

Tol. Cent. Cath. 67, Tol. Bowsher 40

Tontogany Otsego 62, Millbury Lake 47

Toronto 60, Oak Glen, W.Va. 31

Trenton Edgewood 60, Germantown Valley View 37

Troy 77, Sidney 58

Troy Christian 45, Day. Northridge 35

Twinsburg 61, Akr. Firestone 49

Uniontown Lake 55, N. Can. Hoover 38

Urbana 55, Richwood N. Union 39

Vienna Mathews 58, Southington Chalker 50

Vincent Warren 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 32

W. Carrollton 20, Vandalia Butler 16

Warren Howland 42, Warren Harding 41

Warren JFK 72, Cle. Cent. Cath. 54

Weir, W.Va. 53, Wintersville Indian Creek 34

Wellsville 71, E. Palestine 37

Westerville N. 53, Bishop Watterson 43

Westerville S. 66, Thomas Worthington 50

Westlake 81, Sheffield Brookside 69

Wheelersburg 64, Oak Hill 44

Wickliffe 73, Orwell Grand Valley 68, OT

Williamsburg 56, Felicity-Franklin 46

Willoughby S. 55, Chagrin Falls Kenston 54

Xenia 72, Greenville 29

Youngs. Mooney 66, Youngs. East 42

Youngs. Ursuline 66, Youngs. Chaney High School 54

Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Leetonia 14

Zanesville 78, Hebron Lakewood 50

Zanesville Maysville 78, Philo 41

Zanesville Rosecrans 72, Corning Miller 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cabell Midland, W.Va. vs. S. Point, ccd.

Columbiana Crestview vs. Newton Falls, ccd.

Ludlow, Ky. vs. Cin. Oyler, ccd.

