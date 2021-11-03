1st_$10,400, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 6½f.

Grandpa A. C.122Paper Boy122
Esteemed122The Kohen122
Mi Maldito Amor122Muskyman122
Roll Out122

2nd_$10,040, cl $3,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Plum Lucky124Purely Political124
Victory Lane124Private Joke124
Cats Touch124Gold Treasure124
Zorich124

3rd_$20,600, , 3YO up, 6f.

Wrath117Big Barrel122
Blue Azul122Astronomical122
Midnight in Maui122Avalon King122
Tapped to the Max119

4th_$11,600, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Akuba124Tequila Rita121
Snoozy Suzy116Copper Charm121
Awesome Galaxy124Spicy Sommelier121
Lookinandcookin119Copper Peg124

5th_$11,360, , 3YO up, 6f.

Crack a Cold One122No Supah for You122
Passed by Paul122Freiburg122
Gray Admiral122Nevadan122
Dyna Cat122Union Brother124
Mr View122

6th_$10,040, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Win Like Coach P119Silly Notion124
Redhawk124Mini Mags121
Bode's Best119War Maiden121
Rational124Tothemoonandback121
Stone Top121

7th_$30,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Loose Diamond119Clavichord122
Raagheb122Arizona Moon122
Stackin Silver122Regal Max124
Dynamic Ruler122

8th_$16,400, , 3YO up, 5f.

Whidbey Prince119Atta Boy Billy122
Sorriso122Georgian Road122
Mystic Reality122Hotfoot122
Raofthesun122Hollywood as Usual122
Write Itinthe Dust122

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

