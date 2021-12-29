1st_$13,300, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 4YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Candy Carma
|124
|Sugar On Top
|124
|Steinway
|124
|Dr. Minister
|124
|Pancakes and Beer
|124
|Charmingkindagal
|124
2nd_$28,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Second Grace
|124
|Time for Gold
|122
|Single Lady
|122
|Burnadebt
|122
|Dozo
|122
|Mine Me
|124
3rd_$23,800, , 4YO up, 7½f.
|Noble Pursuit
|122
|Czechmight
|122
|Reelfoot
|117
|Avalon King
|122
|Tizona
|122
|Cause and Effect
|122
4th_$15,120, cl $8,500-$8,500, 4YO up, 6f.
|Park Lane Lad
|124
|Fight Me
|124
|Shotgun Rider
|124
|Oxbow Park
|124
|Mancuso At the Mic
|124
|Double Down Brown
|124
|Devils Workshop
|124
5th_$26,600, alc opt cl, 4YO up F&M, 5f.
|Charmant E
|122
|Mulligan
|122
|Thrill's Legacy
|122
|Our Little Tiger
|122
|Coastal Run
|122
|J T's La Nena
|122
|Boogie Two Shoes
|122
6th_$26,600, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 6½f.
|Meet Joe
|124
|Give Em Heck Beck
|124
|American Buddha
|124
|Abi Gezunt
|124
|Orcadian Storm
|124
|Brexton
|124
|Larry's Legend
|124
|Doodle Time
|124
7th_$11,900, cl $3,500-$3,500, 4YO up, 6½f.
|Sunland Star
|122
|Tiger's Song
|122
|Hello Handsome
|124
|Colavito
|122
|Obstructed View
|117
|Western Smoke
|122
|Rousing Rubble
|122
|Downthemiddle Dan
|122
8th_$23,800, mdn opt cl, 3YO F, 7½f.
|Ropers N Wranglers
|121
|Phantom Mistress
|116
|Lip's of Wine
|121
|Keep It Rollin
|121
|Scam Likely
|121
|Outlaw Daisy
|121
|Opal Creek
|121
|Lafonda
|121
|Pontiffany
|121
