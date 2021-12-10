1st-$17,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Three and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Jess Special Ray , 126
|J. Lopez
|9-7-6
|Raymond Felix
|20/1
|2
|Too Sass for You (L), 124
|L. Valenzuela
|5-6-3
|Ralph Fales
|3/1
|3
|Bossy Bertie (L), 124
|J. Belloc, Jr.
|8-4-7
|Shannon Simpson
|20/1
|4
|Miss First N Wild (L), 126
|M. Ybarra
|7-3-6
|Robert Score
|10/1
|5
|Thats Whats Up (L), 126
|M. Jasso
|2-6-4
|John Allred
|7/2
|6
|Gotta Bad Habit (L), 124
|R. Arvizu
|6-3-1
|Armando Castellanos
|9/2
|7
|Roster Bo James (L), 126
|M. Osuna
|4-6-5
|Armando Castellanos
|8/1
|8
|Lethal Storm (L), 124
|E. Esqueda
|8-1-9
|Eloy Navarro
|6/1
|9
|High Rate Ginger (L), 126
|A. Belloc
|7-3-1
|Danny Hernandez
|12/1
|10
|Toretto , 126
|J. Scriver
|3-4-4
|George Sainz
|5/1
|11
|Olenes J Boss , 126
|H. Camacho
|1-6-2
|Daniel Zapata
|15/1
|12
|Valiant Wayfarer (L), 126
|J. Enriquez
|1-4-4
|Jesus Carrete
|8/1
2nd-$18,500, Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Wreckin Ball (L), 126
|M. Osuna
|3-4-1
|Guillermo Morales
|7/2
|2
|Liddle Doc (L), 126
|K. Carbajal
|1-2-4
|John Allred
|5/2
|3
|Df Fabulous Rouge (L), 124
|A. Belloc
|3-5-x
|Antonio Ballesteros
|20/1
|4
|Cash Icon , 126
|M. Ybarra
|8-5-7
|Ralph Fales
|12/1
|5
|High Flyn Eagle (L), 126
|E. Gutierrez
|4-1-6
|Jesus Olivas-Valenzuela
|9/2
|6
|Junnior Bonner (L), 124
|L. Valenzuela
|5-2-6
|Ralph Fales
|5/1
|7
|L Bar D Classic Trip (L), 126
|C. Figueroa
|3-1-4
|Amy Nelson
|6/1
|8
|Rowdysvision (L), 124
|N. Stephenson
|4-10-1
|Laurie Ferguson
|5/1
|9
|Nanishay Prize (L), 124
|J. Scriver
|9-6-5
|Shannon Simpson
|20/1
3rd-$13,130, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dance Fighter (L), 121
|J. Carreno
|2-1-1
|Eliska Kubinova
|5/1
|2
|Happy Happy Happy (L), 124
|E. Garcia
|2-2-2
|Miguel Hernandez
|2/1
|3
|Out of the Sky (L), 124
|D. Aguilar
|1-2-3
|Mark Esquibel
|10/1
|4
|Guarding Elk Camp (L), 121
|H. Hernandez
|3-1-5
|Wendell Matt
|8/1
|5
|Kissable U (L), 124
|F. Ceballos
|3-3-2
|Eliska Kubinova
|6/1
|6
|If You Want It (L), 124
|L. Wade
|2-4-6
|Vann Belvoir
|3/1
|7
|Golden Goddess (L), 124
|A. Morales
|7-3-10
|Anthony Blea, III
|8/1
|8
|Shes Got the Power (L), 124
|C. Lindsay
|4-2-5
|Alan Bozell
|10/1
4th-$14,300, Claiming $8,500-$8,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ju Ju Guy (L), 122
|C. Lindsay
|6-4-5
|Robert Score
|6/1
|2
|Autism Siblings (L), 121
|C. Figueroa
|1-1-2
|Barry Hodgson
|2/1
|3
|Gage Has a Gray (L), 119
|H. Hernandez
|5-5-1
|Marcus Vitali
|7/2
|4
|Fort York (L), 122
|J. Scriver
|5-3-3
|Tim Abraham
|8/1
|5
|Western Smoke (L), 122
|L. Valenzuela
|6-1-4
|Raymond Valerio
|5/1
|6
|Obstructed View (L), 117
|S. Barandela
|2-6-6
|Vann Belvoir
|3/1
5th-$24,700, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Complicate (L), 119
|G. Corbett
|3-9-1
|Clay Brinson
|4/1
|2
|Heir (L), 124
|H. Hernandez
|1-2-6
|Vann Belvoir
|5/1
|3
|Enough Nonsense (L), 119
|J. Carreno
|5-6-5
|Miguel Jimenez
|6/1
|4
|Vintage Kitten (L), 122
|K. Serrano
|2-2-6
|Marcus Vitali
|3/1
|5
|Warriors Hero (L), 119
|I. Hernandez
|5-5-3
|M. Pierce
|8/1
|6
|Meet Joe (L), 122
|D. Vergara
|3-2-3
|R. Owens
|6/1
|7
|Alpine Hypnosis (L), 121
|L. Wade
|1-2-2
|Niccolo Troiani
|7/2
|8
|A Gem Is a Gem (L), 119
|L. Mawing
|3-4-5
|Jason Homer
|12/1
6th-$14,300, Claiming $8,500-$8,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Heart River (L), 122
|A. Cruz
|2-2-3
|Jeffrey Metz
|7/2
|2
|Avisse (L), 119
|D. Vergara
|5-7-1
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|9/2
|3
|Mongolian Empire (L), 122
|H. Hernandez
|6-6-4
|Justin Evans
|8/1
|4
|Love Ya Most (L), 122
|J. Zunino
|3-3-2
|Justin Evans
|5/1
|5
|Jazzy Einstein (L), 124
|F. Ceballos
|1-5-5
|Sherry Finch
|6/1
|6
|Aprilinthepines (L), 119
|I. Hernandez
|3-4-1
|O. Martinez, Jr.
|4/1
|7
|Chewy Chewy Good (L), 122
|L. Wade
|3-3-7
|Jeffrey Metz
|3/1
7th-$10,660, Claiming $3,000-$3,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|David Nose Best (L), 121
|H. Hernandez
|6-5-6
|Satchell Stevens
|5/1
|2
|A New Trend (L), 124
|B. Pena
|4-3-1
|Jonathan Wong
|5/1
|3
|Tackson (L), 124
|D. Aguilar
|2-1-1
|Chris Coughlin
|10/1
|4
|Success Rate (L), 124
|J. Zunino
|2-4-2
|Curt Ferguson
|3/1
|5
|Outlaw by Nature (L), 124
|E. Garcia
|6-3-4
|Victor Oliver
|20/1
|6
|Spirit Mission (L), 124
|C. Lindsay
|2-2-5
|Juan Gutierrez
|9/2
|7
|Wild Wild Kingdom (L), 124
|A. Morales
|7-8-4
|Billy Christian
|20/1
|8
|Active Pass (L), 124
|J. Scriver
|6-4-7
|Billy Christian
|20/1
|9
|Freiburg (L), 124
|H. Martinez
|6-5-3
|Tena Birdwell
|7/2
|10
|Jen Lors Legacy (L), 124
|K. Lopez
|3-5-4
|Jeffrey Faulkner
|8/1
8th-$60,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs (T)
Sun Devil Sprint Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|J T's La Nena (L), 117
|F. Garcia
|4-2-2
|Amy Nelson
|20/1
|2
|Five Pics Please (L), 119
|K. Lopez
|1-6-6
|Robertino Diodoro
|5/1
|3
|Outside the Law (L), 120
|M. Ybarra
|3-2-3
|Stacy Campo
|6/1
|4
|Galileta (L), 120
|H. Martinez
|1-2-5
|Tena Birdwell
|12/1
|5
|Flying to the Line (L), 122
|F. Ceballos
|1-2-5
|Miguel Hernandez
|9/2
|6
|Harking (L), 124
|A. Cruz
|3-1-4
|Bennie Woolley, Jr.
|7/2
|7
|Miss Carousel (L), 124
|H. Hernandez
|1-6-6
|Edward Freeman
|4/1
|8
|Arizona Sun (L), 124
|L. Wade
|1-2-4
|Robertino Diodoro
|3/1
|9
|Foggia (L), 120
|A. Morales
|3-3-3
|Wendell Matt
|10/1
|10
|Holy Tutta Bella (L), 117
|K. Serrano
|2-4-1
|Stacy Campo
|15/1
