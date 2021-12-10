1st-$17,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Three and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Jess Special Ray , 126J. Lopez9-7-6Raymond Felix20/1
2Too Sass for You (L), 124L. Valenzuela5-6-3Ralph Fales3/1
3Bossy Bertie (L), 124J. Belloc, Jr.8-4-7Shannon Simpson20/1
4Miss First N Wild (L), 126M. Ybarra7-3-6Robert Score10/1
5Thats Whats Up (L), 126M. Jasso2-6-4John Allred7/2
6Gotta Bad Habit (L), 124R. Arvizu6-3-1Armando Castellanos9/2
7Roster Bo James (L), 126M. Osuna4-6-5Armando Castellanos8/1
8Lethal Storm (L), 124E. Esqueda8-1-9Eloy Navarro6/1
9High Rate Ginger (L), 126A. Belloc7-3-1Danny Hernandez12/1
10Toretto , 126J. Scriver3-4-4George Sainz5/1
11Olenes J Boss , 126H. Camacho1-6-2Daniel Zapata15/1
12Valiant Wayfarer (L), 126J. Enriquez1-4-4Jesus Carrete8/1

2nd-$18,500, Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Wreckin Ball (L), 126M. Osuna3-4-1Guillermo Morales7/2
2Liddle Doc (L), 126K. Carbajal1-2-4John Allred5/2
3Df Fabulous Rouge (L), 124A. Belloc3-5-xAntonio Ballesteros20/1
4Cash Icon , 126M. Ybarra8-5-7Ralph Fales12/1
5High Flyn Eagle (L), 126E. Gutierrez4-1-6Jesus Olivas-Valenzuela9/2
6Junnior Bonner (L), 124L. Valenzuela5-2-6Ralph Fales5/1
7L Bar D Classic Trip (L), 126C. Figueroa3-1-4Amy Nelson6/1
8Rowdysvision (L), 124N. Stephenson4-10-1Laurie Ferguson5/1
9Nanishay Prize (L), 124J. Scriver9-6-5Shannon Simpson20/1

3rd-$13,130, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dance Fighter (L), 121J. Carreno2-1-1Eliska Kubinova5/1
2Happy Happy Happy (L), 124E. Garcia2-2-2Miguel Hernandez2/1
3Out of the Sky (L), 124D. Aguilar1-2-3Mark Esquibel10/1
4Guarding Elk Camp (L), 121H. Hernandez3-1-5Wendell Matt8/1
5Kissable U (L), 124F. Ceballos3-3-2Eliska Kubinova6/1
6If You Want It (L), 124L. Wade2-4-6Vann Belvoir3/1
7Golden Goddess (L), 124A. Morales7-3-10Anthony Blea, III8/1
8Shes Got the Power (L), 124C. Lindsay4-2-5Alan Bozell10/1

4th-$14,300, Claiming $8,500-$8,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ju Ju Guy (L), 122C. Lindsay6-4-5Robert Score6/1
2Autism Siblings (L), 121C. Figueroa1-1-2Barry Hodgson2/1
3Gage Has a Gray (L), 119H. Hernandez5-5-1Marcus Vitali7/2
4Fort York (L), 122J. Scriver5-3-3Tim Abraham8/1
5Western Smoke (L), 122L. Valenzuela6-1-4Raymond Valerio5/1
6Obstructed View (L), 117S. Barandela2-6-6Vann Belvoir3/1

5th-$24,700, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Complicate (L), 119G. Corbett3-9-1Clay Brinson4/1
2Heir (L), 124H. Hernandez1-2-6Vann Belvoir5/1
3Enough Nonsense (L), 119J. Carreno5-6-5Miguel Jimenez6/1
4Vintage Kitten (L), 122K. Serrano2-2-6Marcus Vitali3/1
5Warriors Hero (L), 119I. Hernandez5-5-3M. Pierce8/1
6Meet Joe (L), 122D. Vergara3-2-3R. Owens6/1
7Alpine Hypnosis (L), 121L. Wade1-2-2Niccolo Troiani7/2
8A Gem Is a Gem (L), 119L. Mawing3-4-5Jason Homer12/1

6th-$14,300, Claiming $8,500-$8,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Heart River (L), 122A. Cruz2-2-3Jeffrey Metz7/2
2Avisse (L), 119D. Vergara5-7-1Manuel Ortiz, Sr.9/2
3Mongolian Empire (L), 122H. Hernandez6-6-4Justin Evans8/1
4Love Ya Most (L), 122J. Zunino3-3-2Justin Evans5/1
5Jazzy Einstein (L), 124F. Ceballos1-5-5Sherry Finch6/1
6Aprilinthepines (L), 119I. Hernandez3-4-1O. Martinez, Jr.4/1
7Chewy Chewy Good (L), 122L. Wade3-3-7Jeffrey Metz3/1

7th-$10,660, Claiming $3,000-$3,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1David Nose Best (L), 121H. Hernandez6-5-6Satchell Stevens5/1
2A New Trend (L), 124B. Pena4-3-1Jonathan Wong5/1
3Tackson (L), 124D. Aguilar2-1-1Chris Coughlin10/1
4Success Rate (L), 124J. Zunino2-4-2Curt Ferguson3/1
5Outlaw by Nature (L), 124E. Garcia6-3-4Victor Oliver20/1
6Spirit Mission (L), 124C. Lindsay2-2-5Juan Gutierrez9/2
7Wild Wild Kingdom (L), 124A. Morales7-8-4Billy Christian20/1
8Active Pass (L), 124J. Scriver6-4-7Billy Christian20/1
9Freiburg (L), 124H. Martinez6-5-3Tena Birdwell7/2
10Jen Lors Legacy (L), 124K. Lopez3-5-4Jeffrey Faulkner8/1

8th-$60,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs (T)

Sun Devil Sprint Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1J T's La Nena (L), 117F. Garcia4-2-2Amy Nelson20/1
2Five Pics Please (L), 119K. Lopez1-6-6Robertino Diodoro5/1
3Outside the Law (L), 120M. Ybarra3-2-3Stacy Campo6/1
4Galileta (L), 120H. Martinez1-2-5Tena Birdwell12/1
5Flying to the Line (L), 122F. Ceballos1-2-5Miguel Hernandez9/2
6Harking (L), 124A. Cruz3-1-4Bennie Woolley, Jr.7/2
7Miss Carousel (L), 124H. Hernandez1-6-6Edward Freeman4/1
8Arizona Sun (L), 124L. Wade1-2-4Robertino Diodoro3/1
9Foggia (L), 120A. Morales3-3-3Wendell Matt10/1
10Holy Tutta Bella (L), 117K. Serrano2-4-1Stacy Campo15/1

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

