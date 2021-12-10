1st_$17,500, alc, 3YO up (C), 3½f.

Jess Special Ray126Roster Bo James126
Too Sass for You124Lethal Storm124
Bossy Bertie124High Rate Ginger126
Miss First N Wild126Toretto126
Thats Whats Up126Olenes J Boss126
Gotta Bad Habit124Valiant Wayfarer126

2nd_$18,500, opt cl, 3YO up, 4f.

Wreckin Ball126Junnior Bonner124
Liddle Doc126L Bar D Classic Trip126
Df Fabulous Rouge124Rowdysvision124
Cash Icon126Nanishay Prize124
High Flyn Eagle126

3rd_$13,130, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Dance Fighter121Kissable U124
Happy Happy Happy124If You Want It124
Out of the Sky124Golden Goddess124
Guarding Elk Camp121Shes Got the Power124

4th_$14,300, cl $8,500-$8,500, 3YO up, 1mi.

Ju Ju Guy122Fort York122
Autism Siblings121Western Smoke122
Gage Has a Gray119Obstructed View117

5th_$24,700, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7½f.

Complicate119Warriors Hero119
Heir124Meet Joe122
Enough Nonsense119Alpine Hypnosis121
Vintage Kitten122A Gem Is a Gem119

6th_$14,300, cl $8,500-$8,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Heart River122Jazzy Einstein124
Avisse119Aprilinthepines119
Mongolian Empire122Chewy Chewy Good122
Love Ya Most122

7th_$10,660, cl $3,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 6f.

David Nose Best121Spirit Mission124
A New Trend124Wild Wild Kingdom124
Tackson124Active Pass124
Success Rate124Freiburg124
Outlaw by Nature124Jen Lors Legacy124

8th_$60,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Sun Devil Sprint Stakes

J T's La Nena117Harking124
Five Pics Please119Miss Carousel124
Outside the Law120Arizona Sun124
Galileta120Foggia120
Flying to the Line122Holy Tutta Bella117

