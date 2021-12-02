1st_$12,350, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Seven Points124Pancakes and Beer121
Big News Coming121Snoozy Suzy116
Sugar On Top121Bones and Roses119
Steinway121Abigail Alden124

2nd_$25,350, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.

Mr. Fireball122Vicente's Shadow122
Arabian Story122Sorriso122
Market King124Conquest Smartee122
Dark Hedges124

3rd_$22,100, mdn opt cl, 2YO, 6f.

The Black Strat121Godgunsncountry121
Tengo Sed121Spinning Red121
Imaroyalflush121Creative Feature121
Bel Ragazzo121Creme de La Chrome121
Mongolian Memory121

4th_$12,090, , 3YO up, 4½f.

Out for Justice124Chill Haze124
Walk On Water124Wassup Bro124
Georgian Road124Put Your Pants On124
Squared Straight124Saved by Zero124
Awesome Image124Southern Mojo124

5th_$13,130, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 7½f.

Private Joke124Passed by Paul124
Demerara124Violent Behavior124
Our Dandy's Boy124Themanbehindtheman124
Thirty Seconds Out124Gabo's Macondo124

6th_$11,040, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 4½f.

Rebel Roux122Heavy Haul122
Clever Emma119Lucky Rocket119
Autism Can Do119Top Rocket122
Planet Nine122Sizzling Evening122
Stanley Ryder117

7th_$10,660, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

Short Cut121Hello Handsome121
Limited Offer124Above the Law121
Thirtyminutemass121Agua Dorado124
Lazarus Come Forth124Keen James124
California Tenga124Track Bound121
Rouge Sunset124

8th_$26,350, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5f.

Perfect Fanny122Jacks Outlaw122
Hotfoot124No Pasa Nada122
Capital Expense122Marque It Up119
Sharp Dressed Beau122Stitzy122
Thief in the Night122

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you