1st_$13,300, mdn cl, 2YO, 4½f, showers.
|4 (4) Tengo Sed (A.Cruz)
|5.60
|3.40
|3.00
|3 (3) Ellie the Nurse (F.Ceballos)
|3.80
|3.20
|2 (2) Gato Siciliano (J.Scriver)
|6.00
Off 12:44. Time 0:50.48. Fast. Scratched_Blame the Devil. Also Ran_Prayfortaters, Quirky Chaos, Attorney Louis, Surfer Blake. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $10.90. $1 Quinella (3-4) paid $7.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-2-1) paid $43.37. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-2) paid $44.90.
2nd_$15,960, , 3YO up, 1mi, showers.
|6 (6) Fire When Ready (A.Morales)
|16.20
|8.20
|4.00
|5 (5) Candy Wompus (D.Vergara)
|6.80
|3.40
|4 (4) Top of the Game (E.Garcia)
|2.20
Off 1:15. Time 1:33.76. Fast. Also Ran_My Cowboy, Perfect Come Back, Paper Boy, Redaction. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $33.10. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $59.10. $1 Quinella (5-6) paid $31.70. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-4-2) paid $41.40. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-4) paid $79.15.
3rd_$11,200, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.
|4 (1) Give a Little (I.Enriquez)
|6.80
|3.00
|2.60
|9 (5) Club Mesquite (M.Ybarra)
|2.60
|2.20
|10 (6) High Flyin Tiger (A.Morales)
|3.80
Off 1:50. Time 1:36.33. Fast. Scratched_Gabby Tom, Add On, Cowbaby, Sharp's Flash. Also Ran_Whispering Flame, Atlatl, El Mariachi. $0.5 Pick 3 (4/7-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $66.85. $1 Exacta (4-9) paid $8.70. $1 Quinella (4-9) paid $3.70. $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-10-7) paid $20.11. $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-10) paid $50.45. $1 Consolation Double (6-8) paid $8.50. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $43.20.
4th_$11,900, cl, 3YO up, 5f, showers.
|3 (3) Mo Gee (A.Morales)
|44.60
|11.80
|6.60
|5 (4) Sand Walker (L.Wade)
|2.40
|2.20
|1 (1) Brett (M.Ybarra)
|6.60
Off 2:16. Time 0:56.06. Fast. Scratched_Muskyman. Also Ran_Marque It Up, Top Rocket, Red Mamba, Planet Nine, Premier League, Papa's Honey. $0.5 Pick 4 (4/7-6-4-3) 4 Correct Paid $1,490.85. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $358.10. $1 Quinella (3-5) paid $13.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-1-10) paid $135.85. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $230.75. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $59.80. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $52.90.
5th_$23,800, mdn opt cl, 2YO, 5½f, showers.
|8 (6) My Noah (L.Valenzuela)
|22.20
|9.00
|5.40
|12 (10) Creme de La Chrome (H.Hernandez)
|4.00
|2.60
|10 (8) Ravina Lane (L.Wade)
|2.20
Off 2:47. Time 1:02.00. Fast. Scratched_Bel Ragazzo, The Black Strat. Also Ran_Hannigan, Commissioner David, Resultant, Creative Feature, Imaroyalflush, Kearney, Ag Minister. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $224.25. $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $304.40. $1 Exacta (8-12) paid $46.80. $1 Quinella (8-12) paid $22.20. $0.1 Superfecta (8-12-10-11) paid $75.05. $0.5 Trifecta (8-12-10) paid $75.10.
6th_$11,900, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.
|8 (8) Blame It On Kitty (C.Figueroa)
|10.60
|5.40
|3.80
|4 (4) Seattle See Ya (I.Hernandez)
|5.60
|3.40
|5 (5) Talkin Malice (K.Lopez)
|4.60
Off 3:16. Time 1:36.50. Fast. Also Ran_Swagsational, Roll Out, Fort York, Imperator, Juggles, High Speed Chase. dq_Imperator (2-7). $0.5 Pick 3 (3-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $719.90. $1 Daily Double (8-8) paid $60.00. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $30.60. $1 Quinella (4-8) paid $14.90. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-5-2) paid $112.87. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-5) paid $77.90.
7th_$39,600, stk, 3YO, 1 1/16mi, showers.
Richard Hazelton Overnight S.
|6 (6) The Beat (A.Cruz)
|8.80
|4.60
|4.20
|7 (7) Beckham James (E.Garcia)
|11.80
|8.40
|8 (8) Loose Diamond (J.Zunino)
|5.80
Off 3:44. Time 1:41.53. Fast. Also Ran_Coastal Kid, Kowboykabin, Macchiato d'Oro, Optimistic Valor, Lucky Chance, Tony's Tapit. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-8-6) 3 Correct Paid $197.40. $1 Daily Double (8-6) paid $36.20. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $49.00. $1 Quinella (6-7) paid $32.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-8-5) paid $78.12. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-8) paid $113.75.
8th_$15,120, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.
|4 (3) Captain Red (F.Da Silva)
|8.00
|4.00
|2.60
|1 (1) Balius (H.Hernandez)
|4.60
|2.60
|3 (2) Bodega (L.Valenzuela)
|2.40
Off 4:18. Time 1:35.47. Fast. Scratched_Rise Up Moscow, Who's Cheatin Who, Steal Home, Talent and Tricks, Midnight Luck, Agua Dorado. Also Ran_Achilleus, They're Grrreat, Exeter. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-3-8-8-6-4) 5 Correct Paid $840.76. $0.5 Pick 5 (3-8-8-6-4) 5 Correct Paid $30,923.80. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-8-6-4) 4 Correct Paid $843.45. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $61.25. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-3) paid $21.90. $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-3-6) paid $13.53. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $23.60. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $17.70. $1 Quinella (1-4) paid $14.20. Attendance unavailable. $2,591,651. Handle $20,406. Total Handle $2,612,057.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.