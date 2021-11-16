1st_$30,000, stk, 3YO up, , cloudy.
Classy Sheikh S.
|2 (2) Classy Class (I.Enriquez)
|4.00
|2.60
|2.20
|3 (3) J Boy A (C.Figueroa)
|14.00
|7.60
|4 (4) Highwire Dance (L.Valenzuela)
|4.80
Off 12:46. Time 4:54.16. Fast. Scratched_Cant Afford Not To, Bandslammer, Southern Mojo. Also Ran_Capital Expense, Ramblin' Man, Circus Ride, Sombra Negra, Drop a Corona. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $23.40. $1 Quinella (2-3) paid $15.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-4-1) paid $31.25. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-4) paid $65.05.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$13,160, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Provost (E.Garcia)
|8.20
|4.60
|2.60
|2 (2) Express Permission (F.Ceballos)
|24.40
|5.60
|1 (1) Toil and Trouble (K.Serrano)
|2.20
Off 1:17. Time 1:11.12. Fast. Also Ran_Vaporized, Double Down Brown, Park Lane Lad. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $11.20. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $89.50. $1 Quinella (2-4) paid $44.70. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-1-6) paid $114.99. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $107.95.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
3rd_$10,040, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Madigan Squeeze (K.Deonauth)
|12.80
|3.40
|No Tix
|6 (4) Uh Oh Lucy (K.Serrano)
|2.20
|No Tix
Off 1:49. Time 0:52.50. Fast. Scratched_Stone Top, Alleyesfollowbelle. Also Ran_Candy Runner. $0.5 Pick 3 (2/9/10/11-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $46.20. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $35.80. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $10.40. $1 Quinella (1-6) paid $4.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-4-2) paid $1.36. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-4) paid $9.65.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
4th_$20,600, , 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
|1 (1) Noble Pursuit (K.Lopez)
|3.80
|2.20
|2.10
|4 (3) Tizona (B.Pena)
|2.80
|2.20
|5 (4) Lifesbeengoodsofar (L.Wade)
|5.20
Off 2:21. Time 1:35.16. Firm. Scratched_Chest Candy. Also Ran_More Power to Him, Creative Plan, Swamp Souffle. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/9/10/11-4-1-1/2) 4 Correct Paid $92.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1-1/2) 3 Correct Paid $40.10. $1 Quinella (1-4) paid $2.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-5-3) paid $6.92. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $15.35. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $15.30. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $4.30.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
5th_$10,040, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Rousing Rubble (A.Cruz)
|26.20
|10.20
|5.80
|5 (5) North Fork (D.Aguilar)
|19.60
|8.20
|7 (7) Cibertruck (B.Pena)
|2.20
Off 2:52. Time 1:11.20. Fast. Also Ran_Thirtyminutemass, Agua Dorado, Unconscious Power, Wed O's Champ. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1/2-6) 3 Correct Paid $79.70. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $31.60. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $163.10. $1 Quinella (5-6) paid $56.50. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-7-3) paid $95.61. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-7) paid $274.30.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
6th_$10,040, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|8 (6) Passed by Paul (L.Colon)
|5.80
|4.00
|2.80
|5 (3) Spirit Mission (K.Serrano)
|11.60
|5.80
|7 (5) Kenzou's Rhythm (B.Pena)
|2.40
Off 3:23. Time 1:38.70. Fast. Scratched_Blues Rapper, Lovenseek. Also Ran_Include Hoo, Intimidating, Chef, Out for Justice. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/2-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $37.20. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $53.10. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $29.50. $1 Quinella (5-8) paid $16.70. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-7-9) paid $98.55. $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-7) paid $44.50.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
7th_$10,040, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|7 (6) Blackberry Lisa (J.Zunino)
|3.60
|2.40
|2.10
|6 (5) My Funny Gal (K.Carter)
|16.60
|5.20
|4 (3) Sunshine Emily (L.Valenzuela)
|2.20
Off 3:54. Time 1:04.25. Fast. Scratched_Beauty Black. Also Ran_Windi's Moment, Intoxicating Kiss, Waverly Way, Not That I Recall, My Expression. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-8-2/7) 3 Correct Paid $43.60. $1 Daily Double (8-7) paid $9.20. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $39.50. $1 Quinella (6-7) paid $28.70. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-4-9) paid $160.28. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-4) paid $70.40.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
8th_$12,320, st alc, 3YO up, 7½f, tf., cloudy.
|6 (5) Fire When Ready (A.Morales)
|17.20
|6.00
|2.40
|4 (3) Union Brother (J.Zunino)
|5.20
|2.20
|8 (7) No Harbor in Sight (A.Cruz)
|2.10
Off 4:27. Time 1:30.31. Firm. Scratched_Smiling Matt. Also Ran_Tapit At Midnight, Lil Latigo, Capital Reef. dh_No Harbor in Sight, Wrath (3). $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1-1/2-6-8-2/7-6) 6 Correct Paid $1,148.88. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/2-6-8-2/7-6) 5 Correct Paid $698.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-8-2/7-6) 4 Correct Paid $460.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-2/7-6) 3 Correct Paid $35.10. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-8-5) paid $7.51. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-5) paid $34.65. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-8) paid $19.35. $1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $15.20. $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $44.70. $1 Quinella (4-6) paid $14.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-5-8) paid $9.98. Attendance unavailable. OTB $1,265,653. Handle $20,677. Total Handle $1,286,330.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.