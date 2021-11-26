2nd-$12,350, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:20. Good. inside bid1/8,drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 22.550, 45.350, 1:10.720, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.390.
Trainer: Dan Morgan
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Vronsky-Moscow Rising
Scratched: Fishin the River.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Rise Up Moscow
|124
|2
|6
|6
|5-2½
|1-hd
|1-2½
|M. Ybarra
|20.00
|7.20
|4.60
|9.00
|Extremely Wicked
|124
|6
|4
|5-1½
|4-½
|4-3½
|2-hd
|F. Ceballos
|2.80
|2.40
|0.90
|Sandman's Legacy
|123
|3
|1
|3-hd
|3-½
|3-2
|3-1¼
|K. Serrano
|6.80
|17.80
|Square Root
|124
|1
|3
|1-1½
|1-2
|2-1½
|4-3½
|H. Hernandez
|2.00
|Lucky Chance
|121
|5
|5
|4-hd
|6
|6
|5-1
|F. Garcia
|7.10
|Stephen James
|123
|4
|2
|2-1½
|2-1½
|5-1½
|6
|J. Carreno
|6.30
$1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $64.20; $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $32.70; $1 Quinella (3-7) paid $10.40; $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-4-2) paid $90.32; $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $148.50;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.