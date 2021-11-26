2nd-$12,350, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:20. Good. inside bid1/8,drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 22.550, 45.350, 1:10.720, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.390.

Trainer: Dan Morgan

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Vronsky-Moscow Rising

Scratched: Fishin the River.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Rise Up Moscow1242665-2½1-hd1-2½M. Ybarra9.00
Extremely Wicked124645-1½4-½4-3½2-hdF. Ceballos0.90
Sandman's Legacy123313-hd3-½3-23-1¼K. Serrano17.80
Square Root124131-1½1-22-1½4-3½H. Hernandez2.00
Lucky Chance121554-hd665-1F. Garcia7.10
Stephen James123422-1½2-1½5-1½6J. Carreno6.30
3 (2)Rise Up Moscow20.007.204.60
7 (6)Extremely Wicked2.802.40
4 (3)Sandman's Legacy6.80

$1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $64.20; $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $32.70; $1 Quinella (3-7) paid $10.40; $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-4-2) paid $90.32; $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $148.50;

