4th-$11,050, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:14. Good. clear early,held
Fractional/Final Time: 22.750, 46.020, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 52.470.
Trainer: Eliska Kubinova
Winner: B F, 3, by Nationhood-Deja Views
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Finished My P H D
|122
|7
|1
|1-1½
|1-2½
|1-¾
|H. Martinez
|1.40
|Tothemoonandback
|121
|3
|2
|2-hd
|2-2½
|2-2½
|K. Serrano
|3.90
|Foxy Carmela
|123
|8
|8
|4-2½
|3-1½
|3-1½
|J. Lopez
|33.50
|Twirly Girl
|119
|6
|6
|7-2½
|5-hd
|4-1¼
|F. Garcia
|44.50
|Sizzling Grace
|122
|5
|5
|6-hd
|7-3½
|5-nk
|L. Camacho-Flores
|14.20
|Mongolian Empire
|122
|2
|4
|5-1
|6-1
|6-no
|I. Hernandez
|8.80
|Kerralia
|121
|1
|3
|3-1
|4-½
|7-3½
|B. Pena
|1.50
|The Chicago Way
|122
|4
|7
|8
|8
|8
|S. Larsen
|22.30
|7 (7)
|Finished My P H D
|4.80
|2.80
|2.60
|3 (3)
|Tothemoonandback
|4.00
|3.40
|8 (8)
|Foxy Carmela
|9.00
$0.5 Pick 4 (1-7-7-7) 4 Correct Paid $463.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $173.60. $1 Daily Double (7-7) paid $56.90; $1 Exacta (7-3) paid $9.20; $1 Quinella (3-7) paid $6.40; $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-8-6) paid $78.50; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-8) paid $49.40;
