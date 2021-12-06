4th-$11,050, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:14. Good. clear early,held

Fractional/Final Time: 22.750, 46.020, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 52.470.

Trainer: Eliska Kubinova

Winner: B F, 3, by Nationhood-Deja Views

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Finished My P H D122711-1½1-2½1-¾H. Martinez1.40
Tothemoonandback121322-hd2-2½2-2½K. Serrano3.90
Foxy Carmela123884-2½3-1½3-1½J. Lopez33.50
Twirly Girl119667-2½5-hd4-1¼F. Garcia44.50
Sizzling Grace122556-hd7-3½5-nkL. Camacho-Flores14.20
Mongolian Empire122245-16-16-noI. Hernandez8.80
Kerralia121133-14-½7-3½B. Pena1.50
The Chicago Way12247888S. Larsen22.30
7 (7)Finished My P H D4.802.802.60
3 (3)Tothemoonandback4.003.40
8 (8)Foxy Carmela9.00

$0.5 Pick 4 (1-7-7-7) 4 Correct Paid $463.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $173.60. $1 Daily Double (7-7) paid $56.90; $1 Exacta (7-3) paid $9.20; $1 Quinella (3-7) paid $6.40; $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-8-6) paid $78.50; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-8) paid $49.40;

