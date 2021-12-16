5th-$24,700, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear
Off 2:53. Good. clear early,game
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.940.
Trainer: Vann Belvoir
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Pedro the Great-Mofa Bere (FR)
Scratched: Enough Nonsense.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Heir
|124
|2
|2
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-nk
|H. Hernandez
|1.90
|Vintage Kitten
|122
|3
|7
|5-hd
|5-1
|3-2½
|2-nk
|K. Serrano
|1.70
|Complicate
|119
|1
|1
|3-1
|3-1
|2-hd
|3-2½
|G. Corbett
|2.10
|Meet Joe
|122
|5
|3
|2-½
|2-hd
|4-3
|4-4
|D. Vergara
|13.10
|Warriors Hero
|119
|4
|4
|6-1½
|6-hd
|5-3
|5-2½
|I. Hernandez
|26.80
|Alpine Hypnosis
|121
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6-4
|L. Wade
|8.70
|A Gem Is a Gem
|119
|7
|5
|4-½
|4-½
|6-hd
|7
|L. Mawing
|23.50
|2 (2)
|Heir
|5.80
|3.20
|2.40
|4 (3)
|Vintage Kitten
|2.60
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Complicate
|2.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $15.85. $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $8.60; $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $6.90; $1 Quinella (2-4) paid $3.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-1-6) paid $5.19; $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-1) paid $7.15; $1 Consolation Double (3-3) paid $1.90;
