5th-$24,700, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear

Off 2:53. Good. clear early,game

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.940.

Trainer: Vann Belvoir

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Pedro the Great-Mofa Bere (FR)

Scratched: Enough Nonsense.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Heir124221-1½1-1½1-1½1-nkH. Hernandez1.90
Vintage Kitten122375-hd5-13-2½2-nkK. Serrano1.70
Complicate119113-13-12-hd3-2½G. Corbett2.10
Meet Joe122532-½2-hd4-34-4D. Vergara13.10
Warriors Hero119446-1½6-hd5-35-2½I. Hernandez26.80
Alpine Hypnosis121667776-4L. Wade8.70
A Gem Is a Gem119754-½4-½6-hd7L. Mawing23.50
2 (2)Heir5.803.202.40
4 (3)Vintage Kitten2.602.10
1 (1)Complicate2.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $15.85. $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $8.60; $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $6.90; $1 Quinella (2-4) paid $3.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-1-6) paid $5.19; $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-1) paid $7.15; $1 Consolation Double (3-3) paid $1.90;

