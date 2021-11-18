1st-$10,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 12:43. 2,4. kicked clear
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:76.080.
Trainer: Jesus Olivas-Valenzuela
Winner: SOR G, 2, by Kiss My Hocks-License to Thrill
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Thrill My Socks Off
|122
|10
|5
|1-½
|1-1
|1-1½
|E. Tapia
|16.60
|7.80
|3.80
|7.30
|Tresponte
|122
|6
|1
|2-½
|2-½
|2-½
|A. Carrillo
|4.80
|3.40
|3.90
|Mr Is On Fire
|125
|8
|6
|3-hd
|3-½
|3-nk
|J. Enriquez
|20.00
|46.40
|I Lean
|124
|7
|4
|4-½
|4-½
|4-¾
|M. Salcedo
|29.90
|K W
|124
|2
|3
|5-hd
|5-hd
|5-nk
|K. Carbajal
|41.70
|Dangerous Dude
|127
|5
|2
|6-1
|6-1
|6-1
|M. Ybarra
|1.30
|Cant Catch Aubrey
|122
|3
|8
|7-1½
|7-1½
|7-1¼
|E. Gutierrez
|8.20
|Justified Splash
|122
|9
|9
|9-8
|8-hd
|8-¾
|C. Figueroa
|7.30
|Iron Soul
|122
|1
|7
|8-hd
|9-9
|9-13
|M. Jasso
|60.50
|Best Card Special
|122
|4
|10
|10
|10
|10
|J. Belloc, Jr.
|4.30
$1 Exacta (10-6) paid $32.40; $1 Quinella (6-10) paid $18.60; $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-8-7) paid $583.15; $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-8) paid $238.25;
