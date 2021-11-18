1st-$10,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 12:43. 2,4. kicked clear

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:76.080.

Trainer: Jesus Olivas-Valenzuela

Winner: SOR G, 2, by Kiss My Hocks-License to Thrill

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Thrill My Socks Off1221051-½1-11-1½E. Tapia16.607.803.807.30
Tresponte122612-½2-½2-½A. Carrillo4.803.403.90
Mr Is On Fire125863-hd3-½3-nkJ. Enriquez20.0046.40
I Lean124744-½4-½4-¾M. Salcedo29.90
K W124235-hd5-hd5-nkK. Carbajal41.70
Dangerous Dude127526-16-16-1M. Ybarra1.30
Cant Catch Aubrey122387-1½7-1½7-1¼E. Gutierrez8.20
Justified Splash122999-88-hd8-¾C. Figueroa7.30
Iron Soul122178-hd9-99-13M. Jasso60.50
Best Card Special122410101010J. Belloc, Jr.4.30

$1 Exacta (10-6) paid $32.40; $1 Quinella (6-10) paid $18.60; $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-8-7) paid $583.15; $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-8) paid $238.25;

