7th-$12,090, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:39. Good. duel between,gamely
Fractional/Final Time: 22.220, 44.660, 56.700, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.720.
Trainer: Jesus Olivas-Valenzuela
Winner: B G, 5, by Street Sense-Golden Sheba
Scratched: Spire.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Golden Tiger
|124
|3
|3
|2-hd
|2-3
|1-1
|1-nk
|J. Zunino
|6.70
|Christine's Jack
|122
|7
|4
|3-hd
|1-hd
|2-2½
|2-1¾
|J. Scriver
|2.50
|Parley Street
|122
|4
|5
|6-1
|7-2½
|3-1½
|3-¾
|E. Garcia
|2.60
|Devil's Teeth
|122
|8
|6
|5-½
|5-hd
|4-1½
|4-1
|H. Hernandez
|8.20
|Licorice Drop Pops
|122
|2
|8
|8
|8
|6-½
|5-¾
|C. Figueroa
|11.30
|Mr View
|122
|5
|7
|7-2½
|4-hd
|5-1½
|6-5½
|H. Martinez
|20.20
|Eight Spokes
|122
|1
|2
|4-3½
|6-hd
|7-5
|7-9¼
|F. Garcia
|30.60
|Saved by Zero
|124
|6
|1
|1-hd
|3-2½
|8
|8
|A. Cruz
|2.20
|3 (3)
|Golden Tiger
|15.40
|7.20
|4.20
|7 (7)
|Christine's Jack
|4.20
|2.80
|4 (4)
|Parley Street
|2.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $143.00. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $67.40; $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $35.50; $1 Quinella (3-7) paid $14.30; $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-4-8) paid $42.68; $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $52.90;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.