7th-$12,090, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:39. Good. duel between,gamely

Fractional/Final Time: 22.220, 44.660, 56.700, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.720.

Trainer: Jesus Olivas-Valenzuela

Winner: B G, 5, by Street Sense-Golden Sheba

Scratched: Spire.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Golden Tiger124332-hd2-31-11-nkJ. Zunino6.70
Christine's Jack122743-hd1-hd2-2½2-1¾J. Scriver2.50
Parley Street122456-17-2½3-1½3-¾E. Garcia2.60
Devil's Teeth122865-½5-hd4-1½4-1H. Hernandez8.20
Licorice Drop Pops12228886-½5-¾C. Figueroa11.30
Mr View122577-2½4-hd5-1½6-5½H. Martinez20.20
Eight Spokes122124-3½6-hd7-57-9¼F. Garcia30.60
Saved by Zero124611-hd3-2½88A. Cruz2.20
3 (3)Golden Tiger15.407.204.20
7 (7)Christine's Jack4.202.80
4 (4)Parley Street2.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $143.00. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $67.40; $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $35.50; $1 Quinella (3-7) paid $14.30; $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-4-8) paid $42.68; $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $52.90;

