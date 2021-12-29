4th-$28,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:17. 1. 3w-turn,angled out3/16

Fractional/Final Time: 21.640, 43.760, 56.030, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.080.

Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.

Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Tapiture-Then and Now

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Chasing Fame119644-½4-1½4-hd1-½D. Vergara6.20
Numerologist122575-25-21-½2-¾L. Wade8.40
McEntire124757-146-1½6-53-4¼C. Lindsay1.70
Sebastian's Boy120411-hd2-hd5-½4-1¼A. Cruz2.30
First Call124322-hd1-hd3-hd5-nkM. Ybarra3.90
Hollywood Heat122188886-hdM. Anderson29.50
Thief in the Night122263-73-32-hd7-4K. Deonauth15.50
Jake the Great119836-hd7-87-hd8E. Garcia15.40
6 (6)Chasing Fame14.407.003.80
5 (5)Numerologist8.003.80
7 (7)McEntire2.20

$0.5 Pick 4 (3-7-1-6) 4 Correct Paid $552.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $171.35. $1 Quinella (5-6) paid $21.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-7-4) paid $31.40; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-7) paid $53.90; $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $20.90; $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $44.80;

