4th-$28,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:17. 1. 3w-turn,angled out3/16
Fractional/Final Time: 21.640, 43.760, 56.030, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.080.
Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Tapiture-Then and Now
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Chasing Fame
|119
|6
|4
|4-½
|4-1½
|4-hd
|1-½
|D. Vergara
|6.20
|Numerologist
|122
|5
|7
|5-2
|5-2
|1-½
|2-¾
|L. Wade
|8.40
|McEntire
|124
|7
|5
|7-14
|6-1½
|6-5
|3-4¼
|C. Lindsay
|1.70
|Sebastian's Boy
|120
|4
|1
|1-hd
|2-hd
|5-½
|4-1¼
|A. Cruz
|2.30
|First Call
|124
|3
|2
|2-hd
|1-hd
|3-hd
|5-nk
|M. Ybarra
|3.90
|Hollywood Heat
|122
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6-hd
|M. Anderson
|29.50
|Thief in the Night
|122
|2
|6
|3-7
|3-3
|2-hd
|7-4
|K. Deonauth
|15.50
|Jake the Great
|119
|8
|3
|6-hd
|7-8
|7-hd
|8
|E. Garcia
|15.40
|6 (6)
|Chasing Fame
|14.40
|7.00
|3.80
|5 (5)
|Numerologist
|8.00
|3.80
|7 (7)
|McEntire
|2.20
$0.5 Pick 4 (3-7-1-6) 4 Correct Paid $552.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $171.35. $1 Quinella (5-6) paid $21.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-7-4) paid $31.40; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-7) paid $53.90; $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $20.90; $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $44.80;
