1st-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Charles T (L), 120
|R. Hisby
|8-9-7
|Jada Schlenk
|2
|Dr Parker (L), 120
|J. McKee
|2-6-1
|Bruce Waltermire
|3
|Hats Off too You (L), 110
|A. Beckman
|8-1-2
|Ryan Walsh
|4
|Hart Well (L), 116
|T. Canuto
|1-2-4
|Charlie Livers
|5
|Icecap (L), 120
|A. Jimenez
|4-4-12
|Matt Kordenbrock
|6
|Rhett Thomas (L), 120
|J. Ramos
|6-1-6
|Felipe Salas
|7
|Crankshaft (L), 120
|E. Baird
|3-2-6
|Brian Cook
|8
|Ugo (L), 120
|A. Ulloa
|8-6-3
|Jada Schlenk
|9
|Honorable (L), 120
|G. Lagunes
|5-9-4
|Teresa Connelly
|10
|Spend Benjamins (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|4-7-3
|Kelsey Danner
|11
|Skyswept (L), 120
|L. Machado
|4-4-9
|Mark Thomas
2nd-$30,000, Claiming $18,000-$16,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Happy Camper (L), 123
|G. Corrales
|4-1-4
|Genaro Garcia
|2
|Wile E Peyote (L), 120
|E. Baird
|5-5-8
|Brian Cook
|3
|Osage Moon (L), 120
|J. Ramos
|6-4-6
|Rowena Beck
|4
|Markitoff (L), 120
|L. Machado
|4-6-4
|John Ennis
|5
|Tiz Our Turn (L), 118
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|5-7-1
|Walter Bindner, Jr.
|6
|Don'tshowweakness (L), 120
|E. Esquivel
|8-4-1
|Cipriano Contreras
|7
|Curlington (L), 123
|J. Felix
|1-5-6
|Michael Reavis
|8
|Little Kansas (L), 120
|R. Bejarano
|5-7-5
|Brian Michael
3rd-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Scattershack (L), 120
|J. Talamo
|2-3-4
|Dale Romans
|2
|Rerally , 120
|G. Corrales
|10-9-x
|Matthew Martinez
|3
|Droppin G's (L), 120
|M. Franklin
|3-3-x
|Jerry Antonuik
|4
|Succeed (L), 120
|E. Morales
|3-6-4
|Rey Hernandez
|5
|Quick Master (L), 120
|L. Machado
|3-9-x
|Paulo Lobo
|6
|Pour Me a Double (L), 120
|C. Landeros
|6-3-10
|Ian Wilkes
|7
|Benny the Book (L), 120
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|8-x-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|8
|Stirling's Gold (L), 120
|R. Bejarano
|x-x-x
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|9
|Lemonadeatthelatch (L), 120
|S. Gonzalez
|2-2-6
|Matthew Jacobson
|10
|My Brother Cam (L), 120
|A. Jimenez
|7-3-x
|Michael Dickinson
|11
|Make Way (L), 120
|A. Achard
|7-x-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|12
|He Reigns , 120
|F. Peterson
|x-x-x
|Paul Ares
4th-$27,000, Claiming $15,000-$10,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Trendy Neve (L), 120
|L. Machado
|5-7-5
|Kevin Noltemeyer
|2
|Beach Peach (L), 120
|S. Leon
|1-3-3
|Eric Reed
|3
|Yes I's a Miller (L), 118
|J. Ramos
|1-4-6
|Kathy Jarvis
|4
|Wave of Goodness (L), 120
|E. Morales
|9-7-5
|Ethan West
|5
|Mayapretty (L), 120
|R. Bejarano
|4-1-2
|Steven Asmussen
|6
|Gray Nay (L), 120
|A. Jimenez
|2-1-4
|Richard Estvanko
|7
|Addison (L), 120
|E. Esquivel
|3-7-6
|Cipriano Contreras
|8
|Solar Kitten (L), 120
|P. Ouzts
|4-5-5
|Larry Smith
|9
|Lake Barkley (L), 120
|G. Romero
|11-1-7
|Paul Brown, Jr.
|10
|Fiona Power (L), 120
|A. Achard
|8-6-6
|Alvin Taylor
|11
|Queen Louise (L), 120
|R. Aragon
|3-2-1
|Michael Evans II
5th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|American Hero (L), 120
|J. Talamo
|4-7-x
|Brad Cox
|2
|Sir Clouseau , 120
|S. Gonzalez
|x-x-x
|Cherie DeVaux
|3
|Schmooze (L), 120
|A. Achard
|4-7-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|4
|Edge of Glory (L), 120
|A. Jimenez
|5-x-x
|John Ennis
|5
|Big Big Star (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|4-x-x
|Michael Maker
|6
|Teewinot Pass , 120
|L. Machado
|x-x-x
|Ben Colebrook
|7
|Master Lea (L), 120
|E. Morales
|3-5-x
|Ismael Bahena
|8
|Horse Daddy (L), 120
|E. Esquivel
|5-5-7
|Steven Asmussen
|9
|Frosty Dreams (L), 120
|R. Miranda
|9-6-7
|James Spicer
|10
|Gus Gus (L), 120
|C. Landeros
|4-2-x
|Ian Wilkes
|11
|Close Knit (L), 120
|R. Bejarano
|9-11-2
|Victoria Oliver
|12
|Rare N Ready (L), 120
|J. Ramos
|7-8-x
|Jeffrey Greenhill
6th-$63,000, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds & Up (NW1$ X), Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Uber Kirk (L), 113
|T. Canuto
|4-6-3
|Matt Frazier
|2
|On K P (L), 120
|J. Talamo
|5-2-8
|John Rednour, Jr.
|3
|King's Mischief (L), 120
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|9-4-4
|Ian Wilkes
|4
|Maxi Boy (L), 120
|A. Achard
|2-7-2
|Paulo Lobo
|5
|Pirate Rick (L), 120
|J. McKee
|3-7-8
|Norman Cash
|6
|Divine Leader (L), 120
|A. Jimenez
|3-1-7
|John Ennis
|7
|Samurai Prince (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|11-1-1
|William Morey
|8
|Indigo Rich , 120
|S. Bermudez
|7-5-1
|Donna Riley
|9
|Notable Exception (L), 120
|S. Gonzalez
|5-8-6
|Robert Pincins
|10
|Roughin the City (L), 120
|L. Machado
|7-7-7
|Charles Meredith
|11
|Gozilla (L), 120
|C. Landeros
|7-3-8
|Mark Casse
7th-$64,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|On Thin Ice (L), 118
|C. Landeros
|3-9-6
|Mark Casse
|2
|Ready Pursuit (L), 122
|S. Gonzalez
|11-3-1
|Jerry Antonuik
|3
|Atta Boy Anthony (L), 113
|T. Canuto
|4-4-5
|Hugo Andrade
|4
|Win for the Money (L), 118
|G. Corrales
|1-5-x
|Mark Casse
|5
|Eli (L), 118
|C. Villasana
|1-3-5
|William Pribble
|6
|Stealth Fighter (L), 118
|E. Morales
|1-6-x
|Cipriano Contreras
|7
|Steinbeck (L), 118
|J. McKee
|1-11-4
|Norman Cash
|8
|Tawny Port (L), 122
|E. Esquivel
|1-x-x
|Brad Cox
|9
|Alasdair (L), 122
|J. Talamo
|1-x-x
|Brad Cox
|10
|Legendary Lore (L), 118
|R. Bejarano
|5-2-1
|William Morey
|11
|Fort Defiance (L), 122
|A. Achard
|1-9-11
|Kenneth McPeek
|12
|Private Road (L), 118
|R. Miranda
|6-5-1
|James Spicer
8th-$24,000, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Super Surge , 120
|J. Talamo
|x-x-x
|Michael Ewing
|2
|Regatta Colors (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|10-x-x
|Michael Maker
|3
|Cairo Driver (L), 120
|M. Franklin
|x-x-x
|Thomas Drury, Jr.
|4
|Pappysaysyes (L), 120
|E. Esquivel
|6-7-7
|Wayne Catalano
|5
|High Meadows (L), 120
|R. Bejarano
|4-12-9
|Jason Cook
|6
|Midsummer Nights (L), 120
|S. Gonzalez
|7-5-3
|Jerred Mitchell
|7
|Offensive Charge (L), 120
|C. Miller
|9-5-x
|Darrin Miller
|8
|Fabulous Philly (L), 120
|E. Baird
|2-6-2
|Joel Campbell
|9
|Another Flat Drunk (L), 120
|E. Morales
|3-9-6
|John Hancock
|10
|First Royal (L), 120
|R. Miranda
|11-7-x
|Douglas Danner
|11
|Hard Like Holly , 120
|A. Centeno
|5-x-x
|Earl Hughes
|12
|All for Show (L), 120
|J. McKee
|7-6-5
|Timothy Hamm
|13
|Super Geuse (L), 120
|L. Machado
|x-x-x
|Timothy Hamm
