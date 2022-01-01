1st-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Charles T (L), 120R. Hisby8-9-7Jada Schlenk
2Dr Parker (L), 120J. McKee2-6-1Bruce Waltermire
3Hats Off too You (L), 110A. Beckman8-1-2Ryan Walsh
4Hart Well (L), 116T. Canuto1-2-4Charlie Livers
5Icecap (L), 120A. Jimenez4-4-12Matt Kordenbrock
6Rhett Thomas (L), 120J. Ramos6-1-6Felipe Salas
7Crankshaft (L), 120E. Baird3-2-6Brian Cook
8Ugo (L), 120A. Ulloa8-6-3Jada Schlenk
9Honorable (L), 120G. Lagunes5-9-4Teresa Connelly
10Spend Benjamins (L), 120G. Corrales4-7-3Kelsey Danner
11Skyswept (L), 120L. Machado4-4-9Mark Thomas

2nd-$30,000, Claiming $18,000-$16,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Happy Camper (L), 123G. Corrales4-1-4Genaro Garcia
2Wile E Peyote (L), 120E. Baird5-5-8Brian Cook
3Osage Moon (L), 120J. Ramos6-4-6Rowena Beck
4Markitoff (L), 120L. Machado4-6-4John Ennis
5Tiz Our Turn (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.5-7-1Walter Bindner, Jr.
6Don'tshowweakness (L), 120E. Esquivel8-4-1Cipriano Contreras
7Curlington (L), 123J. Felix1-5-6Michael Reavis
8Little Kansas (L), 120R. Bejarano5-7-5Brian Michael

3rd-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Scattershack (L), 120J. Talamo2-3-4Dale Romans
2Rerally , 120G. Corrales10-9-xMatthew Martinez
3Droppin G's (L), 120M. Franklin3-3-xJerry Antonuik
4Succeed (L), 120E. Morales3-6-4Rey Hernandez
5Quick Master (L), 120L. Machado3-9-xPaulo Lobo
6Pour Me a Double (L), 120C. Landeros6-3-10Ian Wilkes
7Benny the Book (L), 120J. Rocco, Jr.8-x-xKenneth McPeek
8Stirling's Gold (L), 120R. Bejaranox-x-xIgnacio Correas, IV
9Lemonadeatthelatch (L), 120S. Gonzalez2-2-6Matthew Jacobson
10My Brother Cam (L), 120A. Jimenez7-3-xMichael Dickinson
11Make Way (L), 120A. Achard7-x-xKenneth McPeek
12He Reigns , 120F. Petersonx-x-xPaul Ares

4th-$27,000, Claiming $15,000-$10,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Trendy Neve (L), 120L. Machado5-7-5Kevin Noltemeyer
2Beach Peach (L), 120S. Leon1-3-3Eric Reed
3Yes I's a Miller (L), 118J. Ramos1-4-6Kathy Jarvis
4Wave of Goodness (L), 120E. Morales9-7-5Ethan West
5Mayapretty (L), 120R. Bejarano4-1-2Steven Asmussen
6Gray Nay (L), 120A. Jimenez2-1-4Richard Estvanko
7Addison (L), 120E. Esquivel3-7-6Cipriano Contreras
8Solar Kitten (L), 120P. Ouzts4-5-5Larry Smith
9Lake Barkley (L), 120G. Romero11-1-7Paul Brown, Jr.
10Fiona Power (L), 120A. Achard8-6-6Alvin Taylor
11Queen Louise (L), 120R. Aragon3-2-1Michael Evans II

5th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1American Hero (L), 120J. Talamo4-7-xBrad Cox
2Sir Clouseau , 120S. Gonzalezx-x-xCherie DeVaux
3Schmooze (L), 120A. Achard4-7-xKenneth McPeek
4Edge of Glory (L), 120A. Jimenez5-x-xJohn Ennis
5Big Big Star (L), 120G. Corrales4-x-xMichael Maker
6Teewinot Pass , 120L. Machadox-x-xBen Colebrook
7Master Lea (L), 120E. Morales3-5-xIsmael Bahena
8Horse Daddy (L), 120E. Esquivel5-5-7Steven Asmussen
9Frosty Dreams (L), 120R. Miranda9-6-7James Spicer
10Gus Gus (L), 120C. Landeros4-2-xIan Wilkes
11Close Knit (L), 120R. Bejarano9-11-2Victoria Oliver
12Rare N Ready (L), 120J. Ramos7-8-xJeffrey Greenhill

6th-$63,000, Allowance, 4-Year-Olds & Up (NW1$ X), Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Uber Kirk (L), 113T. Canuto4-6-3Matt Frazier
2On K P (L), 120J. Talamo5-2-8John Rednour, Jr.
3King's Mischief (L), 120J. Rocco, Jr.9-4-4Ian Wilkes
4Maxi Boy (L), 120A. Achard2-7-2Paulo Lobo
5Pirate Rick (L), 120J. McKee3-7-8Norman Cash
6Divine Leader (L), 120A. Jimenez3-1-7John Ennis
7Samurai Prince (L), 120G. Corrales11-1-1William Morey
8Indigo Rich , 120S. Bermudez7-5-1Donna Riley
9Notable Exception (L), 120S. Gonzalez5-8-6Robert Pincins
10Roughin the City (L), 120L. Machado7-7-7Charles Meredith
11Gozilla (L), 120C. Landeros7-3-8Mark Casse

7th-$64,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1On Thin Ice (L), 118C. Landeros3-9-6Mark Casse
2Ready Pursuit (L), 122S. Gonzalez11-3-1Jerry Antonuik
3Atta Boy Anthony (L), 113T. Canuto4-4-5Hugo Andrade
4Win for the Money (L), 118G. Corrales1-5-xMark Casse
5Eli (L), 118C. Villasana1-3-5William Pribble
6Stealth Fighter (L), 118E. Morales1-6-xCipriano Contreras
7Steinbeck (L), 118J. McKee1-11-4Norman Cash
8Tawny Port (L), 122E. Esquivel1-x-xBrad Cox
9Alasdair (L), 122J. Talamo1-x-xBrad Cox
10Legendary Lore (L), 118R. Bejarano5-2-1William Morey
11Fort Defiance (L), 122A. Achard1-9-11Kenneth McPeek
12Private Road (L), 118R. Miranda6-5-1James Spicer

8th-$24,000, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Super Surge , 120J. Talamox-x-xMichael Ewing
2Regatta Colors (L), 120G. Corrales10-x-xMichael Maker
3Cairo Driver (L), 120M. Franklinx-x-xThomas Drury, Jr.
4Pappysaysyes (L), 120E. Esquivel6-7-7Wayne Catalano
5High Meadows (L), 120R. Bejarano4-12-9Jason Cook
6Midsummer Nights (L), 120S. Gonzalez7-5-3Jerred Mitchell
7Offensive Charge (L), 120C. Miller9-5-xDarrin Miller
8Fabulous Philly (L), 120E. Baird2-6-2Joel Campbell
9Another Flat Drunk (L), 120E. Morales3-9-6John Hancock
10First Royal (L), 120R. Miranda11-7-xDouglas Danner
11Hard Like Holly , 120A. Centeno5-x-xEarl Hughes
12All for Show (L), 120J. McKee7-6-5Timothy Hamm
13Super Geuse (L), 120L. Machadox-x-xTimothy Hamm

(c) 2022 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

