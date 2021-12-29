1st-$18,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Indiana Red (L), 122
|B. Whitacre
|4-9-5
|Jerred Mitchell
|2
|Memphis Prayer (L), 122
|S. Gonzalez
|x-x-x
|Geoff Mulcahy
|3
|Suvorov's Hero (L), 122
|C. Villasana
|5-4-6
|Vladimir Linnik
|4
|Diamond Money (L), 122
|J. Felix
|7-10-3
|Jesus Esquivel
|5
|Go Manny Go (L), 122
|S. Leon
|5-4-3
|Eric Reed
|6
|Candy Curl (L), 122
|S. Bermudez
|4-3-6
|Raymond Paquette, III
|7
|Sonic Burn (L), 122
|A. Achard
|6-6-2
|Annette Petersen
|8
|Aceskingsanqueens (L), 122
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|7-5-x
|Dean Ward
|9
|Get to Know Me , 122
|K. Sterritt
|4-7-9
|Kellyn Gorder
|10
|Osmi Slew (L), 122
|R. Miranda
|4-2-3
|Edward Fernandez
|11
|Go Nuts (L), 122
|R. Bejarano
|2-3-10
|Jeffrey Greenhill
|12
|Commodore Perry (L), 122
|E. Esquivel
|4-5-6
|Genaro Garcia
|13
|Tropical Tornado (L), 122
|A. Achard
|7-7-3
|Ethan West
|14
|Stoked (L), 122
|J. Ramos
|2-2-2
|Jeffrey Greenhill
2nd-$18,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Moral Ambiguity (L), 113
|T. Canuto
|7-5-x
|Ismael Bahena
|2
|Uptown Guy (L), 120
|S. Gonzalez
|7-6-x
|James Chapman
|3
|Knockemdown (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|x-x-x
|Wesley Ward
|4
|Thispointintime (L), 120
|R. Miranda
|6-5-9
|Patrick Huffman
|5
|Barbarino , 120
|A. Gomez
|x-x-x
|Jon Jazdzewski
|6
|Code Clear (L), 120
|A. Jimenez
|5-5-7
|John Hancock
|7
|Meataball (L), 120
|L. Machado
|5-5-4
|Jamie Grubbs
|8
|Ricki Tornado (L), 120
|C. Villasana
|6-4-6
|Tommy Short
|9
|Smokey Lee (L), 120
|G. Lagunes
|6-6-8
|Kevin Fletcher
|10
|Born to Race (L), 120
|A. Achard
|9-x-x
|Ronald Kahles
|11
|Yasuke (L), 120
|C. Miller
|9-9-x
|Darrin Miller
|12
|Speighty Sense (L), 120
|J. McKee
|7-6-x
|Norman Cash
|13
|Where's Lucky (L), 120
|C. Landeros
|x-x-x
|Rodolphe Brisset
3rd-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Northern Ranger (L), 116
|T. Canuto
|5-5-9
|Lamar McVicker
|2
|The Boss Factor (L), 123
|E. Esquivel
|2-10-6
|Cipriano Contreras
|3
|Barrel Proof (L), 123
|L. Machado
|5-7-1
|Alexis Cordero-Lopez
|4
|The Pirates (L), 123
|A. Achard
|5-6-7
|Nancy Adams
|5
|Gray Hope (L), 123
|S. Gonzalez
|6-6-2
|Richard Estvanko
|6
|Fred's Country Boy (L), 123
|S. Bermudez
|5-10-3
|Charlie Livers
|7
|Sircorri (L), 123
|A. Ortiz
|4-1-6
|Don Bentler
|8
|Derby Express (L), 123
|R. Bejarano
|5-2-5
|Jeffrey Greenhill
|9
|Talk to the Media (L), 123
|G. Lagunes
|11-5-4
|Lindsey Raines
4th-$21,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tequila Flats (L), 120
|J. Felix
|1-2-4
|William Helmbrecht
|2
|Raulito (L), 120
|A. Achard
|4-6-8
|Nancy Adams
|3
|Hard Night (L), 120
|S. Gonzalez
|3-3-6
|Stephen Fosdick
|4
|Sirocco (L), 120
|P. Ouzts
|6-1-3
|Malcolm Butcher
|5
|Illbootengotty (L), 113
|T. Canuto
|4-5-6
|Ismael Bahena
|6
|Vicmar (L), 120
|J. Ramos
|5-1-2
|Nelson Figueroa
|7
|Dashing Circles (L), 120
|E. Esquivel
|8-5-1
|Ollie Figgins, III
|8
|Sandor Clegane (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|1-6-4
|Raymond Handal
|9
|Malibu Moonstruck (L), 120
|A. Gomez
|8-4-4
|Raymond Davis
|10
|Farzin (L), 120
|S. Leon
|5-5-6
|Stephen Sandy
|11
|Cornbread Hill (L), 120
|A. Jimenez
|8-4-2
|Timothy Locker
|12
|Bahamian Beat (L), 120
|L. Machado
|3-7-9
|Alexis Cordero-Lopez
|13
|Under the Couvers (L), 120
|L. Machado
|10-5-1
|Susan Anderson
|14
|Familiar Ways (L), 120
|J. McKee
|10-11-4
|Norman Cash
5th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Nota Bene (L), 122
|C. Landeros
|2-7-3
|Ian Wilkes
|2
|Trouble Making (L), 122
|A. Achard
|5-3-2
|Anna Meah
|3
|Blessing the Flag (L), 122
|A. Gutierez
|5-6-8
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|4
|Kittens Choice (L), 122
|F. Peterson
|8-11-7
|Jay Holden
|5
|Commandandcontrol (L), 122
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|2-7-6
|Jimmy Corrigan
|6
|Gaberdine (L), 122
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|x-x-x
|J. McGaughey
|7
|Anamuya (L), 122
|G. Corrales
|6-9-3
|Wesley Ward
|8
|Yolo Charlotte (L), 122
|J. McKee
|x-x-x
|Stephen Lyster
|9
|Buoy (L), 122
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Robert Pincins
|10
|Ankyrah (L), 122
|L. Machado
|4-2-x
|William Morey
|11
|Willymar (L), 122
|C. Villasana
|6-x-x
|Arnulfo Rangel
|12
|Cayman Sol (L), 122
|R. Bejarano
|x-x-x
|Victoria Oliver
|13
|Miss Sovelia (L), 122
|R. Miranda
|5-8-11
|Sharon Simon
|14
|Delia's Pride (L), 122
|G. Lagunes
|2-5-6
|Wilfrido Montano
6th-$30,000, Claiming $18,000-$16,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Bethabara (L), 120
|A. Jimenez
|4-3-5
|Jamie Grubbs
|2
|Princesstapiture (L), 120
|J. McKee
|7-3-4
|Ronald Kahles
|3
|My Good Girl (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|4-5-3
|Jeffrey Greenhill
|4
|Habobanero (L), 120
|F. Peterson
|6-10-2
|Reina Gonzalez
|5
|Drinkatthecreek (L), 120
|R. Bejarano
|5-8-2
|Michael Lauer
|6
|Las Ramblas (L), 120
|E. Morales
|2-8-5
|Rey Hernandez
|7
|Dark Temptress (L), 120
|L. Machado
|2-1-2
|William Cowans
|8
|Unaquoi (L), 118
|E. Esquivel
|5-1-4
|Ollie Figgins, III
7th-$18,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Van Sickle (L), 120
|G. Lagunes
|7-9-6
|Jerry Antonuik
|2
|China Star (L), 120
|J. Felix
|x-x-x
|Larry Rivelli
|3
|Costume Party , 120
|M. Franklin
|x-x-x
|Timothy Hamm
|4
|Lace Revolution (L), 120
|B. Whitacre
|5-2-3
|Jerred Mitchell
|5
|Ruby Jane (L), 120
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|4-4-4
|Ted Lucas
|6
|Paradigm Shift (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|5-5-x
|William Morey
|7
|Another Account (L), 120
|A. Ulloa
|x-x-x
|Genaro Garcia
|8
|Bode by You (L), 120
|E. Morales
|12-7-8
|John Hancock
|9
|La Cumparsita (L), 120
|S. Leon
|7-7-3
|Jose D'Angelo
|10
|She Ranup the Amex (L), 120
|A. Jimenez
|x-x-x
|Ethan West
|11
|Eyeofthebeholder (L), 120
|C. Villasana
|8-7-10
|Jon Jazdzewski
|12
|Maresias (L), 120
|A. Achard
|12-11-6
|Paulo Lobo
|13
|Giddy Up Zoey (L), 120
|C. Villasana
|7-2-4
|Travis Short
8th-$64,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Freedom Bound (L), 120
|A. Achard
|3-2-2
|Ethan West
|2
|Mary of Bethany (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|12-8-8
|Chris Block
|3
|Tiz Susan Ann (L), 120
|E. Esquivel
|1-2-1
|Cipriano Contreras
|4
|La Tourista (L), 120
|R. Miranda
|5-6-6
|German Vasquez, Sr.
|5
|Docs Seven (L), 120
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|2-6-5
|Michael Tomlinson
|6
|Fancified (L), 120
|E. Esquivel
|1-5-6
|Cipriano Contreras
|7
|Town Beauty (L), 120
|J. Talamo
|5-3-3
|Eddie Kenneally
|8
|Lubna (L), 120
|A. Lezcano
|5-4-4
|Anna Meah
|9
|Maoilin (L), 120
|C. Landeros
|7-5-3
|Rodolphe Brisset
9th-$100,000, Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
Holiday Cheer Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sir Alfred James , 120
|J. McKee
|3-6-1
|Norman Cash
|2
|Souper Highvoltage , 120
|L. Machado
|1-1-4
|Mark Cristel
|3
|Tohui , 120
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|9-9-3
|Luis Jurado
|4
|What's Up Dude , 120
|J. Ramos
|6-3-5
|Mark Cristel
|5
|Top Gunner , 122
|R. Gutierrez
|1-2-8
|John Ortiz
|6
|Backtohisroots , 120
|J. Talamo
|4-5-4
|John Terranova II
|7
|Aggressivity , 120
|E. Esquivel
|1-4-1
|Dee Poulos
|8
|Impressed , 120
|E. Morales
|2-3-3
|Eric Foster
|9
|Williston Way , 120
|R. Bejarano
|1-6-1
|Israel Acevedo
|10
|Johnny Unleashed , 120
|G. Corrales
|2-3-4
|Eric Foster
|11
|Here Mi Song , 122
|A. Achard
|1-6-1
|William Stinson, Jr.
|12
|Keepin It Classy , 120
|S. Bermudez
|1-2-2
|Tim Eggleston
10th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Heavenly Hellos (L), 120
|E. Morales
|7-3-2
|Rey Hernandez
|2
|Thefabulous Moolah (L), 120
|S. Leon
|6-10-x
|Jose D'Angelo
|3
|Jaccaci (L), 120
|A. Achard
|7-4-4
|Kenneth McPeek
|4
|Etheric (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|2-3-x
|Michael Dickinson
|5
|Maotai (L), 120
|J. Talamo
|2-7-x
|Brad Cox
|6
|Claire June (L), 120
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|5-3-x
|J. McGaughey
|7
|Two for One (L), 120
|F. Peterson
|8-10-x
|Robert Medina
|8
|Daniella's Cause (L), 120
|E. Esquivel
|7-x-x
|Dale Romans
|9
|That's So Frosty (L), 120
|A. Jimenez
|5-x-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|10
|Bella Runner (L), 120
|R. Bejarano
|4-x-x
|Steven Asmussen
|11
|Dancin Dee (L), 120
|C. Landeros
|4-7-4
|Michael Maker
|12
|Quiero Mas (L), 120
|L. Machado
|3-x-x
|Paulo Lobo
|13
|Allocate , 120
|M. Franklin
|2-x-x
|Thomas Drury, Jr.
|14
|My Lily Mae , 110
|A. Beckman
|2-x-x
|Ronald Kinmon
