1st-$18,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Indiana Red (L), 122B. Whitacre4-9-5Jerred Mitchell
2Memphis Prayer (L), 122S. Gonzalezx-x-xGeoff Mulcahy
3Suvorov's Hero (L), 122C. Villasana5-4-6Vladimir Linnik
4Diamond Money (L), 122J. Felix7-10-3Jesus Esquivel
5Go Manny Go (L), 122S. Leon5-4-3Eric Reed
6Candy Curl (L), 122S. Bermudez4-3-6Raymond Paquette, III
7Sonic Burn (L), 122A. Achard6-6-2Annette Petersen
8Aceskingsanqueens (L), 122R. Mojica, Jr.7-5-xDean Ward
9Get to Know Me , 122K. Sterritt4-7-9Kellyn Gorder
10Osmi Slew (L), 122R. Miranda4-2-3Edward Fernandez
11Go Nuts (L), 122R. Bejarano2-3-10Jeffrey Greenhill
12Commodore Perry (L), 122E. Esquivel4-5-6Genaro Garcia
13Tropical Tornado (L), 122A. Achard7-7-3Ethan West
14Stoked (L), 122J. Ramos2-2-2Jeffrey Greenhill

2nd-$18,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Moral Ambiguity (L), 113T. Canuto7-5-xIsmael Bahena
2Uptown Guy (L), 120S. Gonzalez7-6-xJames Chapman
3Knockemdown (L), 120G. Corralesx-x-xWesley Ward
4Thispointintime (L), 120R. Miranda6-5-9Patrick Huffman
5Barbarino , 120A. Gomezx-x-xJon Jazdzewski
6Code Clear (L), 120A. Jimenez5-5-7John Hancock
7Meataball (L), 120L. Machado5-5-4Jamie Grubbs
8Ricki Tornado (L), 120C. Villasana6-4-6Tommy Short
9Smokey Lee (L), 120G. Lagunes6-6-8Kevin Fletcher
10Born to Race (L), 120A. Achard9-x-xRonald Kahles
11Yasuke (L), 120C. Miller9-9-xDarrin Miller
12Speighty Sense (L), 120J. McKee7-6-xNorman Cash
13Where's Lucky (L), 120C. Landerosx-x-xRodolphe Brisset

3rd-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Northern Ranger (L), 116T. Canuto5-5-9Lamar McVicker
2The Boss Factor (L), 123E. Esquivel2-10-6Cipriano Contreras
3Barrel Proof (L), 123L. Machado5-7-1Alexis Cordero-Lopez
4The Pirates (L), 123A. Achard5-6-7Nancy Adams
5Gray Hope (L), 123S. Gonzalez6-6-2Richard Estvanko
6Fred's Country Boy (L), 123S. Bermudez5-10-3Charlie Livers
7Sircorri (L), 123A. Ortiz4-1-6Don Bentler
8Derby Express (L), 123R. Bejarano5-2-5Jeffrey Greenhill
9Talk to the Media (L), 123G. Lagunes11-5-4Lindsey Raines

4th-$21,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tequila Flats (L), 120J. Felix1-2-4William Helmbrecht
2Raulito (L), 120A. Achard4-6-8Nancy Adams
3Hard Night (L), 120S. Gonzalez3-3-6Stephen Fosdick
4Sirocco (L), 120P. Ouzts6-1-3Malcolm Butcher
5Illbootengotty (L), 113T. Canuto4-5-6Ismael Bahena
6Vicmar (L), 120J. Ramos5-1-2Nelson Figueroa
7Dashing Circles (L), 120E. Esquivel8-5-1Ollie Figgins, III
8Sandor Clegane (L), 120G. Corrales1-6-4Raymond Handal
9Malibu Moonstruck (L), 120A. Gomez8-4-4Raymond Davis
10Farzin (L), 120S. Leon5-5-6Stephen Sandy
11Cornbread Hill (L), 120A. Jimenez8-4-2Timothy Locker
12Bahamian Beat (L), 120L. Machado3-7-9Alexis Cordero-Lopez
13Under the Couvers (L), 120L. Machado10-5-1Susan Anderson
14Familiar Ways (L), 120J. McKee10-11-4Norman Cash

5th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Nota Bene (L), 122C. Landeros2-7-3Ian Wilkes
2Trouble Making (L), 122A. Achard5-3-2Anna Meah
3Blessing the Flag (L), 122A. Gutierez5-6-8Ignacio Correas, IV
4Kittens Choice (L), 122F. Peterson8-11-7Jay Holden
5Commandandcontrol (L), 122J. Padron-Barcenas2-7-6Jimmy Corrigan
6Gaberdine (L), 122J. Rocco, Jr.x-x-xJ. McGaughey
7Anamuya (L), 122G. Corrales6-9-3Wesley Ward
8Yolo Charlotte (L), 122J. McKeex-x-xStephen Lyster
9Buoy (L), 122R. Mojica, Jr.x-x-xRobert Pincins
10Ankyrah (L), 122L. Machado4-2-xWilliam Morey
11Willymar (L), 122C. Villasana6-x-xArnulfo Rangel
12Cayman Sol (L), 122R. Bejaranox-x-xVictoria Oliver
13Miss Sovelia (L), 122R. Miranda5-8-11Sharon Simon
14Delia's Pride (L), 122G. Lagunes2-5-6Wilfrido Montano

6th-$30,000, Claiming $18,000-$16,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Bethabara (L), 120A. Jimenez4-3-5Jamie Grubbs
2Princesstapiture (L), 120J. McKee7-3-4Ronald Kahles
3My Good Girl (L), 120G. Corrales4-5-3Jeffrey Greenhill
4Habobanero (L), 120F. Peterson6-10-2Reina Gonzalez
5Drinkatthecreek (L), 120R. Bejarano5-8-2Michael Lauer
6Las Ramblas (L), 120E. Morales2-8-5Rey Hernandez
7Dark Temptress (L), 120L. Machado2-1-2William Cowans
8Unaquoi (L), 118E. Esquivel5-1-4Ollie Figgins, III

7th-$18,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Van Sickle (L), 120G. Lagunes7-9-6Jerry Antonuik
2China Star (L), 120J. Felixx-x-xLarry Rivelli
3Costume Party , 120M. Franklinx-x-xTimothy Hamm
4Lace Revolution (L), 120B. Whitacre5-2-3Jerred Mitchell
5Ruby Jane (L), 120R. Mojica, Jr.4-4-4Ted Lucas
6Paradigm Shift (L), 120G. Corrales5-5-xWilliam Morey
7Another Account (L), 120A. Ulloax-x-xGenaro Garcia
8Bode by You (L), 120E. Morales12-7-8John Hancock
9La Cumparsita (L), 120S. Leon7-7-3Jose D'Angelo
10She Ranup the Amex (L), 120A. Jimenezx-x-xEthan West
11Eyeofthebeholder (L), 120C. Villasana8-7-10Jon Jazdzewski
12Maresias (L), 120A. Achard12-11-6Paulo Lobo
13Giddy Up Zoey (L), 120C. Villasana7-2-4Travis Short

8th-$64,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Freedom Bound (L), 120A. Achard3-2-2Ethan West
2Mary of Bethany (L), 120G. Corrales12-8-8Chris Block
3Tiz Susan Ann (L), 120E. Esquivel1-2-1Cipriano Contreras
4La Tourista (L), 120R. Miranda5-6-6German Vasquez, Sr.
5Docs Seven (L), 120J. Rocco, Jr.2-6-5Michael Tomlinson
6Fancified (L), 120E. Esquivel1-5-6Cipriano Contreras
7Town Beauty (L), 120J. Talamo5-3-3Eddie Kenneally
8Lubna (L), 120A. Lezcano5-4-4Anna Meah
9Maoilin (L), 120C. Landeros7-5-3Rodolphe Brisset

9th-$100,000, Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

Holiday Cheer Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sir Alfred James , 120J. McKee3-6-1Norman Cash
2Souper Highvoltage , 120L. Machado1-1-4Mark Cristel
3Tohui , 120J. Padron-Barcenas9-9-3Luis Jurado
4What's Up Dude , 120J. Ramos6-3-5Mark Cristel
5Top Gunner , 122R. Gutierrez1-2-8John Ortiz
6Backtohisroots , 120J. Talamo4-5-4John Terranova II
7Aggressivity , 120E. Esquivel1-4-1Dee Poulos
8Impressed , 120E. Morales2-3-3Eric Foster
9Williston Way , 120R. Bejarano1-6-1Israel Acevedo
10Johnny Unleashed , 120G. Corrales2-3-4Eric Foster
11Here Mi Song , 122A. Achard1-6-1William Stinson, Jr.
12Keepin It Classy , 120S. Bermudez1-2-2Tim Eggleston

10th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Heavenly Hellos (L), 120E. Morales7-3-2Rey Hernandez
2Thefabulous Moolah (L), 120S. Leon6-10-xJose D'Angelo
3Jaccaci (L), 120A. Achard7-4-4Kenneth McPeek
4Etheric (L), 120G. Corrales2-3-xMichael Dickinson
5Maotai (L), 120J. Talamo2-7-xBrad Cox
6Claire June (L), 120J. Rocco, Jr.5-3-xJ. McGaughey
7Two for One (L), 120F. Peterson8-10-xRobert Medina
8Daniella's Cause (L), 120E. Esquivel7-x-xDale Romans
9That's So Frosty (L), 120A. Jimenez5-x-xKenneth McPeek
10Bella Runner (L), 120R. Bejarano4-x-xSteven Asmussen
11Dancin Dee (L), 120C. Landeros4-7-4Michael Maker
12Quiero Mas (L), 120L. Machado3-x-xPaulo Lobo
13Allocate , 120M. Franklin2-x-xThomas Drury, Jr.
14My Lily Mae , 110A. Beckman2-x-xRonald Kinmon

