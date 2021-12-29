1st-$29,000, Maiden Claiming $30,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Morrie's Joy (L), 121
|R. Bejarano
|4-3-3
|Patti Miller
|10/1
|2
|Ballot Initiative (L), 124
|J. Ramos
|8-4-3
|Randy Klopp
|8/1
|3
|Hail to Helen (L), 114
|T. Canuto
|5-7-8
|Larry Demeritte
|30/1
|4
|Harvey's Princess (L), 121
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|2-6-x
|Ben Colebrook
|3/1
|5
|Kangaroo Talk (L), 124
|A. Achard
|9-3-5
|Jay Holden
|30/1
|6
|Hey Babe (L), 121
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|4-6-3
|Anthony Guida
|12/1
|7
|Trick Hat , 121
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|2-10-7
|Luis Jurado
|12/1
|8
|Princess Empire (L), 121
|G. Corrales
|6-10-9
|Michael Maker
|10/1
|9
|Courting War (L), 121
|J. Talamo
|3-x-x
|Eddie Kenneally
|7/2
|10
|Peacebethejourney (L), 121
|R. Aragon
|4-6-3
|Michael Evans II
|7/2
|11
|Wicked Intent (L), 121
|L. Machado
|8-9-2
|Caio Caramori
|8/1
2nd-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sugar Dog Fox (L), 121
|S. Bermudez
|6-2-5
|Raymond Paquette, III
|20/1
|2
|Senor Wilbur (L), 111
|A. Sherman
|12-6-6
|William Howard
|50/1
|3
|Indocumentado (L), 121
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|5-7-6
|Luis Jurado
|15/1
|4
|Feeling Dangerous (L), 121
|G. Corrales
|2-4-1
|Jose D'Angelo
|2/1
|5
|Just Plunge (L), 118
|L. Machado
|7-8-6
|Susan Anderson
|5/1
|6
|O Cigano (L), 118
|A. Achard
|3-4-1
|Caio Caramori
|9/2
|7
|Raf (L), 121
|G. Lagunes
|5-3-3
|Kathy Jarvis
|20/1
|8
|Come See About It (L), 118
|P. Ouzts
|4-6-2
|Larry Smith
|12/1
|9
|Goldenpence (L), 121
|S. Leon
|4-8-3
|Peter Garner
|6/1
|10
|Lebasi (L), 121
|A. Jimenez
|5-2-3
|Teresa Connelly
|6/1
|11
|Bungalow Flash (L), 121
|J. McKee
|6-3-1
|Eric Reed
|10/1
|12
|Sir Nuisance (L), 121
|C. Villasana
|5-6-7
|Arnulfo Rangel
|30/1
|13
|Charles T (L), 121
|R. Hisby
|8-9-7
|Jada Schlenk
|30/1
|14
|Zarmae (L), 121
|J. Felix
|8-4-5
|John Wainwright
|3/1
3rd-$27,000, Claiming $15,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Just Fine by Me (L), 121
|S. Gonzalez
|6-4-3
|Cheryl Shifflett
|12/1
|2
|Incessant (L), 118
|F. Peterson
|2-5-1
|Jack Sisterson
|4/1
|3
|Seaward (L), 118
|R. Aragon
|3-5-5
|Michael Evans II
|6/1
|4
|Beirut Beauty (L), 118
|J. Talamo
|9-6-1
|Michael McCarthy
|7/2
|5
|a-Europa (L), 118
|R. Bejarano
|2-11-4
|Lilia Gonzalez
|4/1
|6
|a-Bia Bolt Runner (L), 111
|T. Canuto
|3-5-2
|Lilia Gonzalez
|4/1
|7
|Blarney Girl (L), 118
|A. Achard
|1-2-5
|Larry Smith
|5/1
|8
|Graciana (L), 118
|C. Miller
|5-3-1
|Darrin Miller
|5/1
|9
|Remembrance (L), 118
|S. Leon
|1-8-2
|Eric Reed
|6/1
a-Coupled
4th-$22,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Treetop Flyer (L), 120
|J. Ramos
|6-4-2
|Anthony Guida
|12/1
|2
|Volubile (L), 120
|M. Franklin
|4-6-3
|Thomas Drury, Jr.
|3/1
|3
|Deep Mind (L), 111
|T. Canuto
|7-2-1
|Paul McEntee
|20/1
|4
|Joyful Heart (L), 120
|R. Miranda
|1-10-7
|George Bush
|12/1
|5
|Shanghai Point (L), 120
|A. Jimenez
|5-4-9
|Gerald Butler
|10/1
|6
|Strong Yen (L), 120
|S. Gonzalez
|7-5-3
|Richard Estvanko
|15/1
|7
|Subdued (L), 120
|J. Felix
|7-9-2
|Ismael Bahena
|20/1
|8
|Our Musical Moment (L), 117
|C. Villasana
|5-6-5
|Jon Jazdzewski
|10/1
|9
|Kitchen Fire (L), 120
|S. Leon
|3-1-2
|James Watkins
|5/2
|10
|Copper Fiddle (L), 120
|A. Achard
|5-11-2
|Brian Michael
|20/1
|11
|Shmily (L), 120
|A. Ortiz
|2-2-1
|Don Bentler
|3/1
5th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Peyton's College (L), 122
|C. Miller
|3-3-2
|Jason Cook
|15/1
|2
|Bonkers (L), 124
|J. Ramos
|6-2-2
|Hugo Rodriguez
|10/1
|3
|Gravitron (L), 122
|E. Esquivel
|2-3-2
|John Ortiz
|4/1
|4
|In Your Face (L), 122
|J. Burke
|2-3-11
|Anna Meah
|20/1
|5
|Musical Cat (L), 122
|G. Corrales
|7-4-2
|Brendan Walsh
|4/1
|6
|Super Sport (L), 122
|A. Achard
|8-2-2
|Anna Meah
|10/1
|7
|Bourbon Royale (L), 122
|C. Landeros
|7-11-x
|Ian Wilkes
|20/1
|8
|Beautiful Farewell (L), 122
|E. Morales
|9-3-4
|Robert Medina
|15/1
|9
|Mejthaam (L), 122
|A. Jimenez
|6-6-6
|Jimmy Corrigan
|15/1
|10
|Standup Or Shut Up (L), 122
|S. Leon
|4-6-4
|Eric Reed
|20/1
|11
|Lady de Peron (L), 122
|J. Talamo
|5-2-2
|Edward Vaughan
|8/5
|12
|Cayman Playa (L), 122
|R. Bejarano
|x-x-x
|Victoria Oliver
|20/1
|13
|Gaberdine (L), 122
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|x-x-x
|J. McGaughey
|15/1
|14
|Buoy (L), 122
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Robert Pincins
|20/1
6th-$22,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Whiskey Sis (L), 120
|S. Gonzalez
|11-4-1
|William Helmbrecht
|20/1
|2
|Sun Dress (L), 120
|G. Lagunes
|5-6-1
|Denis Roberson
|20/1
|3
|Trickizar (L), 122
|E. Morales
|1-2-2
|Rey Hernandez
|8/5
|4
|L. A. Star (L), 120
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|5-2-7
|Ted Lucas
|30/1
|5
|Only Reward's (L), 120
|M. Franklin
|12-4-1
|Ethan West
|12/1
|6
|Shape of You (L), 120
|A. Centeno
|3-3-1
|Bonnie Pittman
|20/1
|7
|Seaport Storm (L), 113
|T. Canuto
|2-7-5
|Malcolm Butcher
|30/1
|8
|My Dark Secret (L), 120
|L. Machado
|8-3-5
|Jamie Grubbs
|20/1
|9
|Dulcimer Dame (L), 120
|J. Ramos
|2-4-3
|Kenneth Miller
|15/1
|10
|Lapis Storm (L), 120
|R. Aragon
|1-1-4
|Michael Evans II
|4/1
|11
|Juju's Specialgirl (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|5-2-2
|Armando Hernandez
|2/1
|12
|Live It Up (L), 120
|A. Gomez
|2-9-2
|Cheryl Shifflett
|30/1
|13
|Kitty's Promise , 113
|T. Canuto
|2-4-10
|Aveory Faircloth
|15/1
|14
|Bee Wings (L), 120
|G. Lagunes
|4-8-4
|Wilfrido Montano
|30/1
7th-$31,000, Claiming $30,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Nathan Detroit (L), 118
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|7-7-9
|J. McGaughey
|4/1
|2
|Percentage (L), 121
|J. Ramos
|1-5-4
|Randy Klopp
|6/1
|3
|Two Worlds (L), 118
|A. Ortiz
|4-3-9
|John Wainwright
|20/1
|4
|Justinthenickotime (L), 121
|C. Landeros
|8-6-4
|Justin Rivera
|15/1
|5
|Generator (L), 118
|J. McKee
|1-6-5
|Norman Cash
|4/1
|6
|Wentru (L), 118
|E. Esquivel
|6-5-2
|John Ortiz
|8/1
|7
|Nepal Up (L), 121
|A. Achard
|4-5-3
|Paulo Lobo
|3/1
|8
|Teller (L), 120
|J. Felix
|1-5-1
|James Watkins
|6/1
|9
|Baker's Man (L), 121
|G. Corrales
|8-5-5
|Michael Lauer
|10/1
|10
|Templet (L), 121
|A. Jimenez
|2-5-4
|Teresa Connelly
|15/1
8th-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Rogue Leader (L), 122
|A. Jimenez
|3-6-3
|Susan Anderson
|7/2
|2
|Blind Justice (L), 122
|S. Leon
|6-5-4
|Eric Reed
|15/1
|3
|Dantrum (L), 122
|C. Landeros
|9-7-4
|Andrew McKeever
|15/1
|4
|G for Gerry (L), 122
|P. Ouzts
|8-4-6
|Scott Barker
|30/1
|5
|Jack's Dream (L), 122
|G. Corrales
|6-5-2
|George Weaver
|3/1
|6
|Get to Know Me , 122
|K. Sterritt
|4-7-9
|Kellyn Gorder
|30/1
|7
|Mandatory Mask (L), 122
|L. Machado
|8-7-3
|William Helmbrecht
|20/1
|8
|Country Captain (L), 122
|J. Talamo
|6-3-7
|Jack Sisterson
|7/2
|9
|Hex (L), 124
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|3-8-6
|Michael Thompson
|20/1
|10
|Tropical Tornado (L), 124
|R. Bejarano
|7-7-3
|Ethan West
|4/1
|11
|Cherokee Hawk (L), 124
|G. Lagunes
|6-2-2
|Monica Krummen
|30/1
|12
|Sky Bolt (L), 122
|E. Esquivel
|2-2-8
|William Cowans
|8/1
|13
|Pitman (L), 124
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|8-5-x
|Rebecca Johnston
|30/1
|14
|Camouflaged Kisser (L), 124
|S. Gonzalez
|5-5-3
|Edward Fernandez
|10/1
9th-$65,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW3 L), One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|War Cross (L), 121
|J. McKee
|1-1-11
|Edward Vaughan
|15/1
|2
|Kantpaythetoll (L), 118
|P. Ouzts
|1-1-2
|Jeffrey Greenhill
|20/1
|3
|Gallant Guy , 118
|C. Miller
|5-8-2
|Reina Gonzalez
|15/1
|4
|Kinetic Sky (L), 118
|J. Talamo
|5-2-5
|Brad Cox
|4/1
|5
|Barrister Tom (L), 118
|E. Esquivel
|9-6-13
|Michael Ewing
|20/1
|6
|Intraday (L), 121
|A. Achard
|8-4-9
|Paulo Lobo
|20/1
|7
|Gold Money (L), 118
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|3-5-4
|Michael Tomlinson
|15/1
|8
|Hawk of War (L), 121
|G. Corrales
|6-4-4
|Michael Maker
|5/1
|9
|Dr Jack (L), 118
|R. Bejarano
|6-3-5
|Steven Asmussen
|4/1
|10
|Invader (L), 121
|J. Sanchez
|3-2-2
|Wesley Ward
|8/5
10th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Papa Oscar Whiskey , 119
|S. Leon
|x-x-x
|Eric Reed
|10/1
|2
|Bourbon Teddy , 119
|A. Reyes
|3-x-x
|Barr Inman
|15/1
|3
|Goldeneye , 119
|F. Peterson
|x-x-x
|Sarah Hamilton
|10/1
|4
|Sherwood Avenue , 119
|J. Sanchez
|x-x-x
|Wesley Ward
|5/2
|5
|Shannonrun , 119
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|4-x-x
|Michel Douaihy
|3/1
|6
|Lolas Beau , 119
|R. Miranda
|10-8-x
|Sal Guerrero
|20/1
|7
|Gold Smoke , 119
|A. Ortiz
|6-x-x
|Don Bentler
|20/1
|8
|Bankroll , 119
|G. Corrales
|x-x-x
|John Hancock
|15/1
|9
|Hunter Scott , 119
|E. Morales
|x-x-x
|Israel Acevedo
|8/1
|10
|Agapetos , 119
|A. Achard
|x-x-x
|Geoff Mulcahy
|20/1
|11
|Robust , 119
|J. McKee
|x-x-x
|Stephen Lyster
|8/1
|12
|Fama Y Dinero , 112
|T. Canuto
|6-7-6
|Hugo Andrade
|12/1
|13
|Strikes Back , 119
|J. Talamo
|x-x-x
|Michael McCarthy
|8/1
|14
|Benny the Book , 119
|J. Talamo
|8-x-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|3/1
