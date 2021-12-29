1st-$29,000, Maiden Claiming $30,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Morrie's Joy (L), 121R. Bejarano4-3-3Patti Miller10/1
2Ballot Initiative (L), 124J. Ramos8-4-3Randy Klopp8/1
3Hail to Helen (L), 114T. Canuto5-7-8Larry Demeritte30/1
4Harvey's Princess (L), 121J. Rocco, Jr.2-6-xBen Colebrook3/1
5Kangaroo Talk (L), 124A. Achard9-3-5Jay Holden30/1
6Hey Babe (L), 121R. Mojica, Jr.4-6-3Anthony Guida12/1
7Trick Hat , 121J. Padron-Barcenas2-10-7Luis Jurado12/1
8Princess Empire (L), 121G. Corrales6-10-9Michael Maker10/1
9Courting War (L), 121J. Talamo3-x-xEddie Kenneally7/2
10Peacebethejourney (L), 121R. Aragon4-6-3Michael Evans II7/2
11Wicked Intent (L), 121L. Machado8-9-2Caio Caramori8/1

2nd-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sugar Dog Fox (L), 121S. Bermudez6-2-5Raymond Paquette, III20/1
2Senor Wilbur (L), 111A. Sherman12-6-6William Howard50/1
3Indocumentado (L), 121J. Padron-Barcenas5-7-6Luis Jurado15/1
4Feeling Dangerous (L), 121G. Corrales2-4-1Jose D'Angelo2/1
5Just Plunge (L), 118L. Machado7-8-6Susan Anderson5/1
6O Cigano (L), 118A. Achard3-4-1Caio Caramori9/2
7Raf (L), 121G. Lagunes5-3-3Kathy Jarvis20/1
8Come See About It (L), 118P. Ouzts4-6-2Larry Smith12/1
9Goldenpence (L), 121S. Leon4-8-3Peter Garner6/1
10Lebasi (L), 121A. Jimenez5-2-3Teresa Connelly6/1
11Bungalow Flash (L), 121J. McKee6-3-1Eric Reed10/1
12Sir Nuisance (L), 121C. Villasana5-6-7Arnulfo Rangel30/1
13Charles T (L), 121R. Hisby8-9-7Jada Schlenk30/1
14Zarmae (L), 121J. Felix8-4-5John Wainwright3/1

3rd-$27,000, Claiming $15,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Just Fine by Me (L), 121S. Gonzalez6-4-3Cheryl Shifflett12/1
2Incessant (L), 118F. Peterson2-5-1Jack Sisterson4/1
3Seaward (L), 118R. Aragon3-5-5Michael Evans II6/1
4Beirut Beauty (L), 118J. Talamo9-6-1Michael McCarthy7/2
5a-Europa (L), 118R. Bejarano2-11-4Lilia Gonzalez4/1
6a-Bia Bolt Runner (L), 111T. Canuto3-5-2Lilia Gonzalez4/1
7Blarney Girl (L), 118A. Achard1-2-5Larry Smith5/1
8Graciana (L), 118C. Miller5-3-1Darrin Miller5/1
9Remembrance (L), 118S. Leon1-8-2Eric Reed6/1

a-Coupled

4th-$22,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Treetop Flyer (L), 120J. Ramos6-4-2Anthony Guida12/1
2Volubile (L), 120M. Franklin4-6-3Thomas Drury, Jr.3/1
3Deep Mind (L), 111T. Canuto7-2-1Paul McEntee20/1
4Joyful Heart (L), 120R. Miranda1-10-7George Bush12/1
5Shanghai Point (L), 120A. Jimenez5-4-9Gerald Butler10/1
6Strong Yen (L), 120S. Gonzalez7-5-3Richard Estvanko15/1
7Subdued (L), 120J. Felix7-9-2Ismael Bahena20/1
8Our Musical Moment (L), 117C. Villasana5-6-5Jon Jazdzewski10/1
9Kitchen Fire (L), 120S. Leon3-1-2James Watkins5/2
10Copper Fiddle (L), 120A. Achard5-11-2Brian Michael20/1
11Shmily (L), 120A. Ortiz2-2-1Don Bentler3/1

5th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Peyton's College (L), 122C. Miller3-3-2Jason Cook15/1
2Bonkers (L), 124J. Ramos6-2-2Hugo Rodriguez10/1
3Gravitron (L), 122E. Esquivel2-3-2John Ortiz4/1
4In Your Face (L), 122J. Burke2-3-11Anna Meah20/1
5Musical Cat (L), 122G. Corrales7-4-2Brendan Walsh4/1
6Super Sport (L), 122A. Achard8-2-2Anna Meah10/1
7Bourbon Royale (L), 122C. Landeros7-11-xIan Wilkes20/1
8Beautiful Farewell (L), 122E. Morales9-3-4Robert Medina15/1
9Mejthaam (L), 122A. Jimenez6-6-6Jimmy Corrigan15/1
10Standup Or Shut Up (L), 122S. Leon4-6-4Eric Reed20/1
11Lady de Peron (L), 122J. Talamo5-2-2Edward Vaughan8/5
12Cayman Playa (L), 122R. Bejaranox-x-xVictoria Oliver20/1
13Gaberdine (L), 122J. Rocco, Jr.x-x-xJ. McGaughey15/1
14Buoy (L), 122R. Mojica, Jr.x-x-xRobert Pincins20/1

6th-$22,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Whiskey Sis (L), 120S. Gonzalez11-4-1William Helmbrecht20/1
2Sun Dress (L), 120G. Lagunes5-6-1Denis Roberson20/1
3Trickizar (L), 122E. Morales1-2-2Rey Hernandez8/5
4L. A. Star (L), 120R. Mojica, Jr.5-2-7Ted Lucas30/1
5Only Reward's (L), 120M. Franklin12-4-1Ethan West12/1
6Shape of You (L), 120A. Centeno3-3-1Bonnie Pittman20/1
7Seaport Storm (L), 113T. Canuto2-7-5Malcolm Butcher30/1
8My Dark Secret (L), 120L. Machado8-3-5Jamie Grubbs20/1
9Dulcimer Dame (L), 120J. Ramos2-4-3Kenneth Miller15/1
10Lapis Storm (L), 120R. Aragon1-1-4Michael Evans II4/1
11Juju's Specialgirl (L), 120G. Corrales5-2-2Armando Hernandez2/1
12Live It Up (L), 120A. Gomez2-9-2Cheryl Shifflett30/1
13Kitty's Promise , 113T. Canuto2-4-10Aveory Faircloth15/1
14Bee Wings (L), 120G. Lagunes4-8-4Wilfrido Montano30/1

7th-$31,000, Claiming $30,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Nathan Detroit (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.7-7-9J. McGaughey4/1
2Percentage (L), 121J. Ramos1-5-4Randy Klopp6/1
3Two Worlds (L), 118A. Ortiz4-3-9John Wainwright20/1
4Justinthenickotime (L), 121C. Landeros8-6-4Justin Rivera15/1
5Generator (L), 118J. McKee1-6-5Norman Cash4/1
6Wentru (L), 118E. Esquivel6-5-2John Ortiz8/1
7Nepal Up (L), 121A. Achard4-5-3Paulo Lobo3/1
8Teller (L), 120J. Felix1-5-1James Watkins6/1
9Baker's Man (L), 121G. Corrales8-5-5Michael Lauer10/1
10Templet (L), 121A. Jimenez2-5-4Teresa Connelly15/1

8th-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Rogue Leader (L), 122A. Jimenez3-6-3Susan Anderson7/2
2Blind Justice (L), 122S. Leon6-5-4Eric Reed15/1
3Dantrum (L), 122C. Landeros9-7-4Andrew McKeever15/1
4G for Gerry (L), 122P. Ouzts8-4-6Scott Barker30/1
5Jack's Dream (L), 122G. Corrales6-5-2George Weaver3/1
6Get to Know Me , 122K. Sterritt4-7-9Kellyn Gorder30/1
7Mandatory Mask (L), 122L. Machado8-7-3William Helmbrecht20/1
8Country Captain (L), 122J. Talamo6-3-7Jack Sisterson7/2
9Hex (L), 124R. Mojica, Jr.3-8-6Michael Thompson20/1
10Tropical Tornado (L), 124R. Bejarano7-7-3Ethan West4/1
11Cherokee Hawk (L), 124G. Lagunes6-2-2Monica Krummen30/1
12Sky Bolt (L), 122E. Esquivel2-2-8William Cowans8/1
13Pitman (L), 124R. Mojica, Jr.8-5-xRebecca Johnston30/1
14Camouflaged Kisser (L), 124S. Gonzalez5-5-3Edward Fernandez10/1

9th-$65,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW3 L), One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1War Cross (L), 121J. McKee1-1-11Edward Vaughan15/1
2Kantpaythetoll (L), 118P. Ouzts1-1-2Jeffrey Greenhill20/1
3Gallant Guy , 118C. Miller5-8-2Reina Gonzalez15/1
4Kinetic Sky (L), 118J. Talamo5-2-5Brad Cox4/1
5Barrister Tom (L), 118E. Esquivel9-6-13Michael Ewing20/1
6Intraday (L), 121A. Achard8-4-9Paulo Lobo20/1
7Gold Money (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.3-5-4Michael Tomlinson15/1
8Hawk of War (L), 121G. Corrales6-4-4Michael Maker5/1
9Dr Jack (L), 118R. Bejarano6-3-5Steven Asmussen4/1
10Invader (L), 121J. Sanchez3-2-2Wesley Ward8/5

10th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Papa Oscar Whiskey , 119S. Leonx-x-xEric Reed10/1
2Bourbon Teddy , 119A. Reyes3-x-xBarr Inman15/1
3Goldeneye , 119F. Petersonx-x-xSarah Hamilton10/1
4Sherwood Avenue , 119J. Sanchezx-x-xWesley Ward5/2
5Shannonrun , 119J. Padron-Barcenas4-x-xMichel Douaihy3/1
6Lolas Beau , 119R. Miranda10-8-xSal Guerrero20/1
7Gold Smoke , 119A. Ortiz6-x-xDon Bentler20/1
8Bankroll , 119G. Corralesx-x-xJohn Hancock15/1
9Hunter Scott , 119E. Moralesx-x-xIsrael Acevedo8/1
10Agapetos , 119A. Achardx-x-xGeoff Mulcahy20/1
11Robust , 119J. McKeex-x-xStephen Lyster8/1
12Fama Y Dinero , 112T. Canuto6-7-6Hugo Andrade12/1
13Strikes Back , 119J. Talamox-x-xMichael McCarthy8/1
14Benny the Book , 119J. Talamo8-x-xKenneth McPeek3/1

