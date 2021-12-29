1st_$29,000, mdn cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Morrie's Joy
|121
|Trick Hat
|121
|Ballot Initiative
|124
|Princess Empire
|121
|Hail to Helen
|114
|Courting War
|121
|Harvey's Princess
|121
|Peacebethejourney
|121
|Kangaroo Talk
|124
|Wicked Intent
|121
|Hey Babe
|121
2nd_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Sugar Dog Fox
|121
|Come See About It
|118
|Senor Wilbur
|111
|Goldenpence
|121
|Indocumentado
|121
|Lebasi
|121
|Feeling Dangerous
|121
|Bungalow Flash
|121
|Just Plunge
|118
|Sir Nuisance
|121
|O Cigano
|118
|Charles T
|121
|Raf
|121
|Zarmae
|121
3rd_$27,000, cl $15,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Just Fine by Me
|121
|a-Bia Bolt Runner
|111
|Incessant
|118
|Blarney Girl
|118
|Seaward
|118
|Graciana
|118
|Beirut Beauty
|118
|Remembrance
|118
|a-Europa
|118
a-Coupled.
4th_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up, 5f.
|Treetop Flyer
|120
|Subdued
|120
|Volubile
|120
|Our Musical Moment
|117
|Deep Mind
|111
|Kitchen Fire
|120
|Joyful Heart
|120
|Copper Fiddle
|120
|Shanghai Point
|120
|Shmily
|120
|Strong Yen
|120
5th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Peyton's College
|122
|Beautiful Farewell
|122
|Bonkers
|124
|Mejthaam
|122
|Gravitron
|122
|Standup Or Shut Up
|122
|In Your Face
|122
|Lady de Peron
|122
|Musical Cat
|122
|Cayman Playa
|122
|Super Sport
|122
|Gaberdine
|122
|Bourbon Royale
|122
|Buoy
|122
6th_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Whiskey Sis
|120
|My Dark Secret
|120
|Sun Dress
|120
|Dulcimer Dame
|120
|Trickizar
|122
|Lapis Storm
|120
|L. A. Star
|120
|Juju's Specialgirl
|120
|Only Reward's
|120
|Live It Up
|120
|Shape of You
|120
|Kitty's Promise
|113
|Seaport Storm
|113
|Bee Wings
|120
7th_$31,000, cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Nathan Detroit
|118
|Wentru
|118
|Percentage
|121
|Nepal Up
|121
|Two Worlds
|118
|Teller
|120
|Justinthenickotime
|121
|Baker's Man
|121
|Generator
|118
|Templet
|121
8th_$12,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Rogue Leader
|122
|Country Captain
|122
|Blind Justice
|122
|Hex
|124
|Dantrum
|122
|Tropical Tornado
|124
|G for Gerry
|122
|Cherokee Hawk
|124
|Jack's Dream
|122
|Sky Bolt
|122
|Get to Know Me
|122
|Pitman
|124
|Mandatory Mask
|122
|Camouflaged Kisser
|124
9th_$65,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 1mi.
|War Cross
|121
|Intraday
|121
|Kantpaythetoll
|118
|Gold Money
|118
|Gallant Guy
|118
|Hawk of War
|121
|Kinetic Sky
|118
|Dr Jack
|118
|Barrister Tom
|118
|Invader
|121
10th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|Papa Oscar Whiskey
|119
|Bankroll
|119
|Bourbon Teddy
|119
|Hunter Scott
|119
|Goldeneye
|119
|Agapetos
|119
|Sherwood Avenue
|119
|Robust
|119
|Shannonrun
|119
|Fama Y Dinero
|112
|Lolas Beau
|119
|Strikes Back
|119
|Gold Smoke
|119
|Benny the Book
|119
