1st_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
|Direct Approach
|121
|Against the Line
|121
|Pistol Box
|121
|Maligator
|121
|Till Then
|121
|Pole Setter
|114
|Seventyseven Stone
|121
|Tornado Boy
|121
|Orazio
|121
|Creative Courage
|121
|Honey Bourbon
|118
2nd_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.
|Quari Master
|119
|Encourage
|119
|Frosty Dreams
|119
|Hornbeam
|119
|Gus Gus
|119
|Swath
|119
|Oneparticulrharbor
|119
|Arrow Strike
|119
|Grantham
|119
|Consulate
|119
|Storm Attack
|119
|Fireman Dan
|119
|Make Way
|119
3rd_$29,000, mdn cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Amari S.
|118
|Miss Sovelia
|118
|Dial Again
|122
|One Fast Orb
|122
|Praline Pecan
|122
|Mymatemarmite
|122
|Rutabaga
|122
|Wicked Kitty
|122
|Mapleline
|124
|House Wrecker
|122
|First Kitten
|122
4th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.
|King Doodle
|119
|Scoot Daddy
|119
|Ralphie Boy
|119
|Order of the Day
|119
|Fort Defiance
|119
|Fed Biz the Kidd
|119
|War Beat
|119
|Scattershack
|119
|Good Soldier
|119
|Icarus
|119
|King of Hollywood
|119
|Benny the Book
|119
5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
Prairie Bayou Stakes
|Megacity
|122
|Rushie
|120
|Big Dreaming
|122
|Cross Border
|124
|Mr Dumas
|120
|Markitoff
|120
|Snapper Sinclair
|124
|Mutakatif
|120
|Hush of a Storm
|122
|Betwithbothhands
|124
|Peekacho
|120
6th_$64,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Habobanero
|117
|Torontotoro
|120
|Real Money
|120
|Samurai Saint
|118
|Soaring Bird
|120
|Derby House
|118
|Greener Pastures
|120
|Pirate Rick
|120
|Chief Howcome
|120
|Hurricane Highway
|120
|Medicine Tail
|118
7th_$68,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Inhalation
|122
|What's Up Dude
|122
|Joker On Jack
|122
|Arareco Lake
|122
|Hidden Scroll
|122
|Smart Remark
|122
|Race Driver
|122
|Visitant
|122
|Derby Date
|122
|Three Technique
|122
|Dark Oak
|122
8th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|C V Thunder
|120
|Cruzin Tatum
|118
|Aka Lioness
|118
|Lexi Summer
|120
|Sugar and Sass
|120
|Omi Ten
|120
|Minniemorepromises
|120
|She's Forever
|118
|Run Away Hiden
|111
|Ziggy's Storm
|120
|Princess d'Oro
|118
|Talk Dirty
|118
|Never Know Christy
|120
|Diamond Lydiamarie
|118
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.