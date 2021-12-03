1st_$31,000, cl $30,000-$20,000, 2YO, 1mi.
|Birdman Richie
|120
|Atta Boy Anthony
|113
|Vitale
|119
|Stonevicious
|120
|Cause to Cruise
|120
|Come Alone
|120
|Brazil Nut
|120
|Barstow
|120
|Fast Axton
|120
2nd_$29,000, mdn cl $30,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 1mi.
|Sonador
|123
|Miss Matchmaker
|123
|Bella Prima
|123
|Regatta Colors
|123
|Bodacious Baby
|123
|Irresistible Lady
|123
|Liznow
|123
|Joezine
|123
|My Good Fortune
|123
|My Zip Zip
|123
|Hatari
|123
|Start Class
|113
|Hadlen
|123
|Alittlesliceof Pie
|123
3rd_$15,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Apache
|120
|Call West
|120
|Ransack
|120
|Dragon Drew
|120
|Elle'sbigseacret
|118
|Sacred Kiki Bird
|120
|Overnight Success
|120
|Henny Hefner
|120
|Dom the Bomb
|120
|North Elkhorn
|120
4th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|To Kalon
|118
|Indocumentado
|121
|Hey Ray
|121
|Lebasi
|121
|Freerunning
|118
|Charles T
|121
|Feeling Dangerous
|121
|Sugar Dog Fox
|121
|Goldenpence
|121
|Army Scout
|121
5th_$27,000, cl $15,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Whats Up Sweets
|118
|Tootsie
|121
|Persevering
|120
|Jump Into the Fire
|118
|Point Wild
|118
|Incessant
|118
|Mambacita
|118
|She's Forever
|118
|Super Ready
|118
|Wonder City
|121
|Amazing Dancer
|118
|Bia Bolt Runner
|118
|Hostile Princess
|120
|Princess d'Oro
|118
6th_$29,000, mdn cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Hey Babe
|121
|Princess Empire
|121
|Kulthum
|121
|Harvey's Princess
|121
|Run With Grace
|121
|Catch My Kitty
|120
|Waywardness
|121
|Courting War
|121
|a-Graceful Choice
|124
|Stormy Wager
|121
|Voodoo Loa
|121
|a-Kangaroo Talk
|124
|Wicked Ecstasy
|121
a-Coupled.
7th_$66,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Merlin's Song
|120
|Get Western
|120
|Powell
|120
|Barrister Tom
|118
|Souper Highvoltage
|120
|Exprompt
|120
|Solidify
|120
|Speitful Sam
|118
|Cuy
|120
|Gallant Guy
|118
|Hazel Rah
|120
|Donnels Creek
|120
|Bayou Gem
|118
|Natural Power
|120
8th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Buck Moon
|121
|Tropical Tornado
|124
|Haig Point
|124
|Alpha Predator
|121
|Vail of Honor
|121
|Lofty Adjudicator
|124
|Engrave
|121
|Righteous Roy
|121
|Simply Jack
|121
|Habitus
|121
|Bright Prospecter
|121
|Hometown Hero
|121
