1st_$31,000, cl $30,000-$20,000, 2YO, 1mi.

Birdman Richie120Atta Boy Anthony113
Vitale119Stonevicious120
Cause to Cruise120Come Alone120
Brazil Nut120Barstow120
Fast Axton120

2nd_$29,000, mdn cl $30,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 1mi.

Sonador123Miss Matchmaker123
Bella Prima123Regatta Colors123
Bodacious Baby123Irresistible Lady123
Liznow123Joezine123
My Good Fortune123My Zip Zip123
Hatari123Start Class113
Hadlen123Alittlesliceof Pie123

3rd_$15,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Apache120Call West120
Ransack120Dragon Drew120
Elle'sbigseacret118Sacred Kiki Bird120
Overnight Success120Henny Hefner120
Dom the Bomb120North Elkhorn120

4th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

To Kalon118Indocumentado121
Hey Ray121Lebasi121
Freerunning118Charles T121
Feeling Dangerous121Sugar Dog Fox121
Goldenpence121Army Scout121

5th_$27,000, cl $15,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Whats Up Sweets118Tootsie121
Persevering120Jump Into the Fire118
Point Wild118Incessant118
Mambacita118She's Forever118
Super Ready118Wonder City121
Amazing Dancer118Bia Bolt Runner118
Hostile Princess120Princess d'Oro118

6th_$29,000, mdn cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Hey Babe121Princess Empire121
Kulthum121Harvey's Princess121
Run With Grace121Catch My Kitty120
Waywardness121Courting War121
a-Graceful Choice124Stormy Wager121
Voodoo Loa121a-Kangaroo Talk124
Wicked Ecstasy121

a-Coupled.

7th_$66,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.

Merlin's Song120Get Western120
Powell120Barrister Tom118
Souper Highvoltage120Exprompt120
Solidify120Speitful Sam118
Cuy120Gallant Guy118
Hazel Rah120Donnels Creek120
Bayou Gem118Natural Power120

8th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi.

Buck Moon121Tropical Tornado124
Haig Point124Alpha Predator121
Vail of Honor121Lofty Adjudicator124
Engrave121Righteous Roy121
Simply Jack121Habitus121
Bright Prospecter121Hometown Hero121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

